Donation of Holiday Meals for Sacramento Families

The United Auburn Indian Community Tribal Council and the Executive Team of Thunder Valley Casino Resort are celebrating the holiday season by delivering over two tons of food to families in need starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 15 at Ebenezer Christian Center (6428 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95823). The donation includes 500 turkeys and hams, 500 cans of cranberry sauce, 500 cans of yams, 500 cans of green beans, 500 boxes of stuffing mix, 500 gravy mixes and 500 apple and pumpkin pies. Thunder Valley's donation is enough to feed approximately 500 families or 2,000 people this holiday season. In addition, the executive team also purchased dozens of children's toys for those in need and Santa Claus will be distributing them to families during the food donation. Thunder Valley Casino Resort, located 30 miles east of Sacramento, is owned by the United Auburn Indian Community and opened in June 2003. Thursday, December 15, 2016 7:30 a.m. - Unloading of food 9 a.m. - Food distribution WHERE: Ebenezer Christian Center 6428 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95823

Placer County News Headlines

AUBURN, Calif. --When Claude Chana discovered gold in Auburn Ravine in 1848, the world's attention focused on the natural resources present in the foothillsNevada City, Calif. - The Wild & Scenic Film Festival announced today its full lineup of films for its 15th annual presentation. The lineup of more than 115 filmsThe Placer County Youth Commission recently announced their 2016-2017 grant award to support the implementation of underage drinking prevention projectsRocklin, CA - Kevin Lee Co, 45, of Rocklin, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering for embezzling approximately $4.8 million from his employer, United States Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 7 includes charitable trusts, horse racing, Monarch butterflies, regional centers, juveniles, water conservation, child support and more.Roseville, CA - Is there a strategy behind Mazda cataloging the Mazda CX-3 as a sports utility vehicle? Absolutely.Roseville, CA- As Roseville residents gear up for another holiday travel season, gas prices are holding steady.Roseville police summary digest update for the period of December 9- 16, 2016.Incline Village, NV - The holidays and ski season are here and Lake Tahoe is the perfect winter destination for winter. Look no further than The Hyatt Regency Lake TahoeROSEVILLE, CA - The City of Roseville will receive $250,000 in matching funds from Sutter Health to support its Homeless Prevention and Rapid Rehousing ProgramSacramento, Calif. - Leading national and California consumer groups are applauding the California Energy Commission's (CEC) approval of the nation's first-everSacramento, CA - SACOG Salutes began in 1999 to recognize outstanding and innovative land-use, transportation and air quality planning, programs and activism