Toby Marsh: New role at UC Davis Medical Center

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - After an extensive national search, Toby Marsh has been named chief nursing and patient care services officer for the UC Davis Medical Center. Marsh, who had been serving as interim chief since April of 2016, was selected from among a highly qualified pool of applicants.



In the new role, Marsh will oversee more than 1,800 nurses and nurse practitioners, who together provide care for more than 200,000 patient visits every year at the 627-bed hospital and affiliated primary- and specialty-care clinics.



"Toby has shown exemplary leadership throughout his career and I am confident he will continue to do the same in this important role," said Ann Madden Rice, CEO of UC Davis Medical Center.



Marsh joined UC Davis Medical Center in 2004 as a registered nurse and began to quickly assume roles of greater responsibility, including nursing supervisor, nurse manager and director of Patient Care Services. He served as a director of hospital and clinics at the medical center from 2010 to March 2016, providing leadership, planning and administration of day-to-day patient-care operations as well as clinical education and improvement projects.



Prior to joining UC Davis Medical Center, Marsh held a variety of nursing and nursing management positions, and also served as a U.S. Air Force captain with significant command responsibilities in personnel, administrative and training programs.