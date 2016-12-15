Toby Marsh: New role at UC Davis Medical Center
(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - After an extensive national search, Toby Marsh has been named chief nursing and patient care services officer for the UC Davis Medical Center. Marsh, who had been serving as interim chief since April of 2016, was selected from among a highly qualified pool of applicants.
In the new role, Marsh will oversee more than 1,800 nurses and nurse practitioners, who together provide care for more than 200,000 patient visits every year at the 627-bed hospital and affiliated primary- and specialty-care clinics.
"Toby has shown exemplary leadership throughout his career and I am confident he will continue to do the same in this important role," said Ann Madden Rice, CEO of UC Davis Medical Center.
Marsh joined UC Davis Medical Center in 2004 as a registered nurse and began to quickly assume roles of greater responsibility, including nursing supervisor, nurse manager and director of Patient Care Services. He served as a director of hospital and clinics at the medical center from 2010 to March 2016, providing leadership, planning and administration of day-to-day patient-care operations as well as clinical education and improvement projects.
Prior to joining UC Davis Medical Center, Marsh held a variety of nursing and nursing management positions, and also served as a U.S. Air Force captain with significant command responsibilities in personnel, administrative and training programs.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesApplication Deadline: Placer County Resource Conservation DistrictAUBURN, Calif. --When Claude Chana discovered gold in Auburn Ravine in 1848, the world's attention focused on the natural resources present in the foothills
115+ Films Slated for Wild & Scenic Film FestivalNevada City, Calif. - The Wild & Scenic Film Festival announced today its full lineup of films for its 15th annual presentation. The lineup of more than 115 films
Underage Drinking Targeted by Placer County Youth CommissionThe Placer County Youth Commission recently announced their 2016-2017 grant award to support the implementation of underage drinking prevention projects
Rocklin Man Pleads Guilty to Fraud and Money LaunderingRocklin, CA - Kevin Lee Co, 45, of Rocklin, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering for embezzling approximately $4.8 million from his employer, United States Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 7)Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 7 includes charitable trusts, horse racing, Monarch butterflies, regional centers, juveniles, water conservation, child support and more.
Mazda CX-3 resembles wagon more than an SUVRoseville, CA - Is there a strategy behind Mazda cataloging the Mazda CX-3 as a sports utility vehicle? Absolutely.
Roseville Fuel Prices Hold Steady Heading into HolidaysRoseville, CA- As Roseville residents gear up for another holiday travel season, gas prices are holding steady.
Roseville Police Digest Summary Update (12.16.16)Roseville police summary digest update for the period of December 9- 16, 2016.
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Winter and Holiday FunIncline Village, NV - The holidays and ski season are here and Lake Tahoe is the perfect winter destination for winter. Look no further than The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe
Roseville and Sutter Health Partner to Address HomelessnessROSEVILLE, CA - The City of Roseville will receive $250,000 in matching funds from Sutter Health to support its Homeless Prevention and Rapid Rehousing Program
$373 Million in Energy Savings Expected for CaliforniansSacramento, Calif. - Leading national and California consumer groups are applauding the California Energy Commission's (CEC) approval of the nation's first-ever
2016 SACOG Salutes Award WinnersSacramento, CA - SACOG Salutes began in 1999 to recognize outstanding and innovative land-use, transportation and air quality planning, programs and activism
NEWS: In Case You Missed It