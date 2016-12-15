Lake Tahoe for the Holidays: Merry Days and Holly Nights
Squaw Valley, CA - Merry Days and Holly Nights festivities are taking place December 17, 2016 through New Year's Eve. Events will include a Grinch's Groove Musical Dance Show, a Tahoe Symphony Orchestra performance, and Ice Garden & Train Rides, among others.
View events schedule for Merry Days and Holly Nights
Free Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides
Guests can also partake in a free horse drawn sleigh rides.
Let Santa's Reindeer take you on a special holiday path between Merry Wonderland at the Olympic Village Lodge and The Village at Squaw Valley free of charge.
Board Santa's sleigh at Merry Wonderland from 3-6pm on December 17, 18 and 23.
If guests are lucky, they may even see Santa on the slopes this holiday season.
More Holiday Fun!
- Santa On the Slopes & In the Village
- Ice Garden & Train
- Farm to Table Dinners
- Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides
- Carolers in the Village
- Breakfast with Santa
More info on the holiday fun at http://squawalpine.com/holidays
