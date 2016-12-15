Lake Tahoe for the Holidays: Merry Days and Holly Nights

Squaw Valley, CA - Merry Days and Holly Nights festivities are taking place December 17, 2016 through New Year's Eve. Events will include a Grinch's Groove Musical Dance Show, a Tahoe Symphony Orchestra performance, and Ice Garden & Train Rides, among others.

View events schedule for Merry Days and Holly Nights

Free Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides

Guests can also partake in a free horse drawn sleigh rides.

Let Santa's Reindeer take you on a special holiday path between Merry Wonderland at the Olympic Village Lodge and The Village at Squaw Valley free of charge.

Board Santa's sleigh at Merry Wonderland from 3-6pm on December 17, 18 and 23.

If guests are lucky, they may even see Santa on the slopes this holiday season.

