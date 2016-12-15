Investigation into Inmate Death at Placer County Jail
Auburn, CA- Investigators are working to determine the cause of death of a Placer County Jail inmate, who died in his cell Wednesday afternoon.
At around 1:40 p.m., inmate John Ralph Gutke, 53, was discovered unresponsive in his single cell. Lifesaving measures were started, but were unsuccessful. Gutke was pronounced dead at 2:05 p.m. His death does not appear to be suspicious.
Gutke had been in custody since October 24 for battery. His last known address was listed as an Auburn-area transient.
The investigation into Gutke's death is being handled by the Placer County Sheriff's coroner's unit and investigators.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesApplication Deadline: Placer County Resource Conservation DistrictAUBURN, Calif. --When Claude Chana discovered gold in Auburn Ravine in 1848, the world's attention focused on the natural resources present in the foothills
115+ Films Slated for Wild & Scenic Film FestivalNevada City, Calif. - The Wild & Scenic Film Festival announced today its full lineup of films for its 15th annual presentation. The lineup of more than 115 films
Underage Drinking Targeted by Placer County Youth CommissionThe Placer County Youth Commission recently announced their 2016-2017 grant award to support the implementation of underage drinking prevention projects
Rocklin Man Pleads Guilty to Fraud and Money LaunderingRocklin, CA - Kevin Lee Co, 45, of Rocklin, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering for embezzling approximately $4.8 million from his employer, United States Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 7)Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 7 includes charitable trusts, horse racing, Monarch butterflies, regional centers, juveniles, water conservation, child support and more.
Mazda CX-3 resembles wagon more than an SUVRoseville, CA - Is there a strategy behind Mazda cataloging the Mazda CX-3 as a sports utility vehicle? Absolutely.
Roseville Fuel Prices Hold Steady Heading into HolidaysRoseville, CA- As Roseville residents gear up for another holiday travel season, gas prices are holding steady.
Roseville Police Digest Summary Update (12.16.16)Roseville police summary digest update for the period of December 9- 16, 2016.
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Winter and Holiday FunIncline Village, NV - The holidays and ski season are here and Lake Tahoe is the perfect winter destination for winter. Look no further than The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe
Roseville and Sutter Health Partner to Address HomelessnessROSEVILLE, CA - The City of Roseville will receive $250,000 in matching funds from Sutter Health to support its Homeless Prevention and Rapid Rehousing Program
$373 Million in Energy Savings Expected for CaliforniansSacramento, Calif. - Leading national and California consumer groups are applauding the California Energy Commission's (CEC) approval of the nation's first-ever
2016 SACOG Salutes Award WinnersSacramento, CA - SACOG Salutes began in 1999 to recognize outstanding and innovative land-use, transportation and air quality planning, programs and activism
NEWS: In Case You Missed It