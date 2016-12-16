Beating and Robbery Suspect Turns Self In
Updated: The man wanted for assaulting an Auburn store clerk while attempting to steal beer Wednesday night turned himself in at the Auburn Jail late Thursday.
Noah C. Francis, 20, came to the jail after he was told that the Placer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page showed surveillance photos of him inside the store. He is in custody and is being charged with attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $65,000.
Surveillance video shows Francis entering "The Store" on Highway 49 and Dry Creek Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday and trying to walk out with a 12-pack of beer. The clerk stopped him and a fight ensued. Francis exited the store, but returned twice and punched the clerk numerous times. The third time, he pulled a knife and put it to the clerk's throat. He then fled the store. The clerk was badly bruised, but did not require medical treatment.
-------------------------------------
Auburn, CA- Placer County Sheriff's detectives are searching for a man who beat and robbed a clerk at a North Auburn store Wednesday night.
(Grainy photo of suspect released by officials)
At around 10 p.m., deputies were called to "The Store," at the Sinclair gas station at the corner of Highway 49 and Dry Creek Road. The clerk reported that a man tried to steal a 12-pack of beer and the clerk tried to stop him. The suspect fought the clerk, causing substantial bruising to the clerk's face. The suspect pulled a knife from his pocket, threatened the clerk and then fled.
A perimeter was quickly set up by deputies, and a K-9 search was conducted, but the suspect was not found. The clerk did not wish to obtain medical treatment.
The suspect was wearing a blue and white checkered flannel shirt and a white baseball cap with a dark-colored brim. Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office at 530-886-5375.
Anyone with information and wishing to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 should call Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191 or online at tips.placercrimestoppers.com. All Crime Stoppers tips remain anonymous.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesApplication Deadline: Placer County Resource Conservation DistrictAUBURN, Calif. --When Claude Chana discovered gold in Auburn Ravine in 1848, the world's attention focused on the natural resources present in the foothills
115+ Films Slated for Wild & Scenic Film FestivalNevada City, Calif. - The Wild & Scenic Film Festival announced today its full lineup of films for its 15th annual presentation. The lineup of more than 115 films
Underage Drinking Targeted by Placer County Youth CommissionThe Placer County Youth Commission recently announced their 2016-2017 grant award to support the implementation of underage drinking prevention projects
Rocklin Man Pleads Guilty to Fraud and Money LaunderingRocklin, CA - Kevin Lee Co, 45, of Rocklin, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering for embezzling approximately $4.8 million from his employer, United States Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 7)Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 7 includes charitable trusts, horse racing, Monarch butterflies, regional centers, juveniles, water conservation, child support and more.
Mazda CX-3 resembles wagon more than an SUVRoseville, CA - Is there a strategy behind Mazda cataloging the Mazda CX-3 as a sports utility vehicle? Absolutely.
Roseville Fuel Prices Hold Steady Heading into HolidaysRoseville, CA- As Roseville residents gear up for another holiday travel season, gas prices are holding steady.
Roseville Police Digest Summary Update (12.16.16)Roseville police summary digest update for the period of December 9- 16, 2016.
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Winter and Holiday FunIncline Village, NV - The holidays and ski season are here and Lake Tahoe is the perfect winter destination for winter. Look no further than The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe
Roseville and Sutter Health Partner to Address HomelessnessROSEVILLE, CA - The City of Roseville will receive $250,000 in matching funds from Sutter Health to support its Homeless Prevention and Rapid Rehousing Program
$373 Million in Energy Savings Expected for CaliforniansSacramento, Calif. - Leading national and California consumer groups are applauding the California Energy Commission's (CEC) approval of the nation's first-ever
2016 SACOG Salutes Award WinnersSacramento, CA - SACOG Salutes began in 1999 to recognize outstanding and innovative land-use, transportation and air quality planning, programs and activism
NEWS: In Case You Missed It