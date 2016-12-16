Beating and Robbery Suspect Turns Self In

Updated: The man wanted for assaulting an Auburn store clerk while attempting to steal beer Wednesday night turned himself in at the Auburn Jail late Thursday.



Noah C. Francis, 20, came to the jail after he was told that the Placer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page showed surveillance photos of him inside the store. He is in custody and is being charged with attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $65,000.



Surveillance video shows Francis entering "The Store" on Highway 49 and Dry Creek Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday and trying to walk out with a 12-pack of beer. The clerk stopped him and a fight ensued. Francis exited the store, but returned twice and punched the clerk numerous times. The third time, he pulled a knife and put it to the clerk's throat. He then fled the store. The clerk was badly bruised, but did not require medical treatment.

Auburn, CA- Placer County Sheriff's detectives are searching for a man who beat and robbed a clerk at a North Auburn store Wednesday night.

At around 10 p.m., deputies were called to "The Store," at the Sinclair gas station at the corner of Highway 49 and Dry Creek Road. The clerk reported that a man tried to steal a 12-pack of beer and the clerk tried to stop him. The suspect fought the clerk, causing substantial bruising to the clerk's face. The suspect pulled a knife from his pocket, threatened the clerk and then fled.



A perimeter was quickly set up by deputies, and a K-9 search was conducted, but the suspect was not found. The clerk did not wish to obtain medical treatment.



The suspect was wearing a blue and white checkered flannel shirt and a white baseball cap with a dark-colored brim. Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office at 530-886-5375.

Anyone with information and wishing to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 should call Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191 or online at tips.placercrimestoppers.com. All Crime Stoppers tips remain anonymous.