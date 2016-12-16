Sam Slack named to lead at Ridge Tahoe
(STATELINE, Nev.) - Sam Slack, an industry veteran with 32 years of hospitality, real estate, and executive leadership experience was appointed the Ridge Tahoe's senior vice president and general manager .
Slack, 57, began his career in 1984 with Fairfield Communities, an early leader in the timeshare industry at its Flagstaff Resort in Arizona.
He joined the Ridge Tahoe in 1988 as assistant resort manager with responsibility for several operational departments and was also involved in the in-house sales department. In 1995 Slack returned to Northern Arizona joining the Grand Canyon Railway as hotel general manager. He was named vice president of operations in 1996 involved in the design, construction and opening of various hotel phases, as well as a 300 plus seat restaurant and retail cars on the historic Grand Canyon sightseeing train.
Slack rejoined Resorts West, the management company of The Ridge Tahoe in 2002 as director of operations. He was promoted to vice president in 2006. The team launched a new Vacation Club product in 2008 where Slack, first licensed with the Nevada Real Estate Division in 1992, served as broker. As a licensed reserve study specialist, he was instrumental the past 14 years in completing entire room inventory renovations and improvements in each of the 378 Ridge Resorts guestrooms. He has also been credited with the installation of the Hilltrac Skier Express which connects the resort with Heavenly's Nevada side, as well as the opening of Grandview Garden for outdoor weddings. He also oversaw the recent expansion of wedding and conference capabilities with the renovated 3,700 square-foot Castle Rock Event Space.
As senior vice president and general manager, Slack's goals include enhancing staff engagement to ensure exemplary guest satisfaction, and a commitment to facilities modernization. Priorities as he oversees day to day operations of Ridge Resorts also include the promotion of company culture, longevity of employees, and philosophy of care and concern for owners, guests and associates.
Slack has been a recipient of numerous management awards throughout his career including The Ridge Resorts' management award "No Guts No Glory" in 2016, an award from by his peers for going above and beyond. Additional accolades include the Superior Achievement award in 2006, and the Gold American Resort Development Association award, a national industry organization honor.
The Ridge Tahoe prides itself on associates' length of service throughout every department. Slack plans to continue the tradition of excellence and loyalty by identifying and developing key individuals for long-term viability.
"We're very fortunate to be an independent, family owned management group in an industry comprised mainly of large corporate entities," said Slack. "It is critical that we identify and prepare those that will be the next generation of leaders to ensure our continued success."
Slack has lent his time and talent to numerous boards and non-profits over the years. He has volunteered with the Carson Valley Visitors Authority including multiple stints as chair; the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce as president; and the Williams/Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce as president.
Slack and his wife, Cheryl have been married 29 years and have two children, a daughter who attends University of Nevada Reno, and their son at Douglas High School. His favorite outdoor activities include camping, hiking, back packing and bow hunting.
