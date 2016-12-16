DUI Checkpoint in Sacramento Tonight

The California Highway Patrol (CHP), North Sacramento Area, announces a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Sobriety Checkpoint to be held on Friday, December 16, 2016, in the unincorporated area of Sacramento County. The checkpoint will be setting up at approximately 9:30 p.m. and will be operational at 10:00 p.m., and is set to end at 3:00 a.m.

If there is inclement weather, the checkpoint will be canceled for safety reasons, and the officers will be assigned to roving DUI units.

Sobriety checkpoints will be staffed by CHP officers who are trained in the detection of alcohol and/or drug impaired drivers. CHP Drug Recognition Experts, certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will be on site to provide on the spot assessments of drivers suspected of drug use. The officers will also be equipped with state of the art hand-held breath testing devices which provide an accurate measure of blood alcohol concentrations of suspected drunk drivers.

The sobriety checkpoint location will be available through CHP Sacramento Communications Center two hours prior to the checkpoint by calling (916) 861-1300.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.