Roseville and Sutter Health Partner to Address Homelessness

ROSEVILLE, CA - The City of Roseville will receive $250,000 in matching funds from Sutter Health to support its Homeless Prevention and Rapid Rehousing Program under a Memorandum of Understanding approved today by the Roseville City Council.



The funds will be used to reduce homelessness in Roseville by providing temporary housing assistance to those at risk of homelessness or those who are facing chronic homelessness, as well as support to critical local services that support the City's response continuum in offering prevention programs, housing and supportive services.



"We know that the solution to homelessness is housing, and this matching grant from Sutter Health will help us provide short and medium-term rental assistance for those facing homelessness, as well as short-term hotel vouchers for our chronically homeless," said Roseville Vice Mayor Bonnie Gore.



Roseville is working with Sacramento Steps Forward, a nonprofit homeless response organization, to complete a homeless census in Roseville that will result in an in-depth review of the needs of Roseville homeless individuals and families. This grant supports immediate housing placement for those most at risk.



"Every day we see growing numbers of homeless in our region, and we see the toll homelessness takes on individuals and our communities," said Sutter Health Valley Area President James Conforti. "At Sutter Health, we are working to create a regional data-driven response to chronic homelessness by working with government, businesses and service providers to support projects that offer low and no barrier housing options for the most vulnerable populations. We applaud Roseville for its efforts and are proud to support its good work."



The matching grant is one of several community investments that Sutter Health is making to address chronic homelessness. Placer County on Dec. 6 approved a $1 million matching grant from Sutter Health to support the county's Whole Person Care Pilot, and on the same day the City of Davis also approved a $233,000 matching grant that will be used to provide housing vouchers and supportive services for its chronically homeless. In September, Sutter Health also provided a $400,000 matching grant to the City of Sacramento to ensure the Salvation Army homeless shelter could transition from a night shelter to a 24/7 shelter.



These matching grants are part of a larger strategic initiative being led by Sutter Health to align public, private and philanthropic resources in Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties in support of a regional response to homelessness - a response that calls for prevention, housing, and supportive services to keep people out of homelessness and bridge the gap to getting homeless individuals rehoused.



"As Sutter Health has met with local leaders and experts to explore best practices for addressing homelessness in our region, we've identified immediate opportunities for action and are taking steps now to support key local initiatives that align resources and responses to provide the homeless with low-or-no-barrier access to shelter and services," Conforti explained. "We are having positive and productive discussions with elected officials throughout our region and look forward to engaging the entire community in this effort in 2017."