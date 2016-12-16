Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Winter and Holiday Fun

Incline Village, NV - The holidays and ski season are here and Lake Tahoe is the perfect winter destination for winter. Look no further than The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe for holiday fun. Check out these two great options available now.

House at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe

Further down the road and located on the shores of North Lake Tahoe, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe will be featuring a life-size gingerbread house through early January! The gingerbread house made with real ingredients such as flour and molasses is located in the hotel lobby and is large enough for guests to walk through. For those who wish to enjoy winter treats, guests can roast s'mores at Lone Eagle Grille's private lakeside fire put under the night sky.

Après Ski Boot Relief Massage

The Stillwater Spa at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe is located on the northern-most part of Lake Tahoe and provides the perfect oasis in the Sierra Nevada mountains for a ski or snowboard trip.

Conveniently located near the base of Diamond Peak ski resort and in close proximity to other Lake Tahoe ski resorts, the spa offers an Après Ski Boot Relief Massage for skiers and snowboarders. The treatment begins with an aromatherapy salt scrub for legs and feet, followed by a warming parafflin bootie application with arm and hand massages.

The treatment ends with a therapeutic leg and foot massage to get you back in top-notch ski shape. The Après Ski Boot Relief Massage includes all-day Stillwater Spa access and is $150/50 minutes.



Rejuvenation-seekers can also book the Stillwater Spa package, (which they can put towards the Après Ski Boot Relief Massage!) that includes breakfast for two at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe and a $150 spa credit.

The Stillwater Spa offers two couples sanctuaries, one with a fireplace and the other with an infinity tub, and 16 treatment rooms that are uniquely designed to reflect Lake Tahoe's natural environment.



