Roseville Police Digest Summary Update (12.16.16)

Roseville, CA - Roseville police summary digest update for the period of December 9- 16, 2016.

Northeast Roseville

Shopping and restaurant areas: Our officers are continuing to provide extra patrol, both uniformed and undercover, in our retail shopping areas and parking lots throughout the holiday shopping season. You can help by never (ever, ever, ever) leaving your purse or wallet in your car, and by stashing your shopping bags in your trunk or covered cargo area before you get to your next destination. Give police a call immediately if you see suspicious activity, like someone walking up and down parking stalls looking into vehicles.

Olympus Pointe, stolen vehicle: Overnight December 14/15, someone stole a 1997 Honda Accord (a "Honda Hunter Special") from the 1800 block of Grazziani Way.

East Roseville Parkway, burglary: At about 11 a.m. December 12, officers responded to a suspicious person call on Tuscany Court. A resident saw someone they didn't know in their back yard, carrying a suitcase. When they confronted him, he made an excuse and fled, jumping over a wall. Officers searched the area and the nearby park, but weren't able to find the suspicious man. They found out that another one of the houses on Tuscany Court had been burglarized via breaking a backyard window. Electronics, jewelry and other items were taken. A car on the court was also broken into. The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, of average height and build, wearing a dark colored hoodie and blue jeans.

East Roseville

Meadow Oaks, drug arrests: At about 8 p.m. December 11, officers served a search warrant at a house in the 1700 block of Oakwood Drive, finding drugs, burglar's tools, a forged check, multiple ID and bank cards belonging to people who didn't live there, and other suspected stolen property. The 30-year-old male resident was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale, and keeping a house to sell drugs, and another resident, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of transporting and possessing methamphetamine for sale, identity theft and other related charges. Officers contacted a 27-year-old homeless man in the house and cited him on suspicion of possessing burglar's tools.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Theiles Manor, burglary attempt: At about 2:45 a.m. December 16, a resident of the 200 block of 4th Street heard noises outside and a scratching sound at her window. Officers responded and found the window screen pried off, and a man hiding in the backyard. The 28-year-old Roseville man was arrested on suspicion of prowling on private property and attempted burglary.

Folsom Road, stolen vehicle: At about 2:30 p.m. December 13, someone stole a Chevy Silverado work pickup from a job site in the 200 block of Harding Boulevard. The victim had left the keys in the ignition while he worked nearby. Officers later found the unoccupied truck in a hotel parking lot on North Sunrise Avenue. A suspect seen in the area was described as a white male in his 20s, average height and build, with black hair.

Downtown, theft: At about 9 a.m. December 12, a package was delivered to a closed business in the 200 block of Vernon Street, and was accepted by someone outside who was not authorized to act on behalf of the business. Later that day the stolen items-a guitar and a ukulele--were advertised for sale on an online classified ad site. The investigating officer interviewed a suspect and forwarded a report to the District Attorney's office recommending prosecution. The stolen musical instruments are still missing.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Roseville Heights, drug arrest, stolen truck & trailer recovered: At 3:40 p.m. December 14, officers were in the area of Church Street and Ash Street, and noticed a man driving a Ford truck and towing a toy hauler trailer. The man made an illegal u-turn. The officers contacted the driver and noticed some suspicious issues with the truck and trailer. They eventually figured out that the truck had been reported stolen from Riverside Avenue in Roseville on December 11, and the toy hauler had been stolen from Industrial Avenue in Roseville overnight on December 12/13. Both the truck and trailer had suffered damage since they were stolen. The officers also found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, and evidence of drug sales. The suspect, a 48-year-old male transient from the Roseville area, was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale, two counts of vehicle theft, possession of ammunition by a felon, and other related charges.

Kaseberg-Kingswood, shot fired: At about 11:55 p.m. December 12, two men who didn't know each other were at a gas station at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Junction Boulevard. They exchanged some words, and then one of the men left, drove past the gas station a few minutes later and fired a shot from a firearm out the window of the vehicle. Fortunately, no one was hit or hurt, and there was no property damage. The shooter was described as an Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, wearing a hoodie and blue jeans. He was in a green Dodge Durango with a white or Hispanic woman with brown hair, wearing a zip-up hoodie and sweat pants. The incident is under investigation.

North central Roseville

Pleasant Grove, vandalism: At about 2:30 a.m. December 11, a motorist was driving west on Pleasant Grove Blvd. between La Porte Drive and Country Club Drive when she hit something. Someone had taken a park bench from Woodcreek Oaks Golf Course and put it in the middle of the road along with some eggs. They also took irrigation tubing from the golf course and strewed it around the greens, fence and roadway. An officer cleaned up the roadway and documented the damage to the golf course's property and to the motorist's car in a vandalism report.

West Roseville

Woodcreek, dirt bike theft: Overnight December 9/10, someone broke into a trailer in the 1400 block of Cushendall Drive and stole a dirt bike.

Sun City, vehicle theft: Between about 9:45 and 10 a.m. December 13, someone went into a gym locker room in the 7000 block of Del Webb Boulevard and took car keys out of an unsecured gym bag. Shortly afterwards, the victim's car, a gold 2001 Lexus sedan, was reported missing. Two suspicious people, described as black females between the ages of 35 and 40, were seen going into the locker room around the time of the theft. As of this time, the car is still missing.

Fiddyment Farm, stolen truck: Overnight December 11/12, someone stole a Ford F250 pickup containing construction tools from the 2500 block of Hayden Parkway. CHP later found the truck unoccupied in the Oroville area.