Roseville Fuel Prices Hold Steady Heading into Holidays
Roseville, CA- As Roseville residents gear up for another holiday travel season, gas prices are holding steady. The good news for motorists is that fuel prices are comparable to last year hovering around the $2.10 per gallon mark at select locations.
|Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
|Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sacramento, CA, December 19- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have not moved in the past week, averaging $2.50/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.24/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 3.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 1.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has increased 10.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 24.5 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on December 19 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.46/g in 2015, $2.68/g in 2014, $3.44/g in 2013, $3.38/g in 2012 and $3.48/g in 2011.
Areas in Northern California and current gas price climate:
Stockton- $2.49/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.49/g.
Modesto- $2.46/g, up 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.43/g.
Oakland- $2.67/g, up 0.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.66/g.
"With West Texas Intermediate crude oil holding over $50 per barrel for the last several weeks, gasoline prices have moved higher in a majority of the country," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "Some 39 states saw average gasoline prices rise last week, and this week may see a similar fate at the pump as retail gasoline prices continue to play a game of catch up to the three week rally in oil prices."
"Meanwhile, it was just a year ago when the national average gas price fell under $2 per gallon for the first time since 2009, a feat unlikely to be repeated anytime soon, thanks to November's crude oil production cuts from OPEC, joined by production cuts from non-OPEC countries shortly thereafter. In fact, we're on par to see the largest December increase in gasoline prices nationally since 2010 due to the uptick in oil prices. However, those looking for respite from rising gas prices will be happy to know that prices will likely fall, at least temporarily, starting in mid-January through Valentine's Day as refiners begin discounting excess inventories of winter-grade fuel," DeHaan added.
About GasBuddy.com
GasBuddy is the premiere source for real-time local gas prices. Founded in 2000, GasBuddy.com developed as an initiative to provide consumers access to local, current gas prices. Through the GasBuddy.com website and the free GasBuddy mobile app, users can find and share gas prices with fellow drivers, saving big money at the pump.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesApplication Deadline: Placer County Resource Conservation DistrictAUBURN, Calif. --When Claude Chana discovered gold in Auburn Ravine in 1848, the world's attention focused on the natural resources present in the foothills
115+ Films Slated for Wild & Scenic Film FestivalNevada City, Calif. - The Wild & Scenic Film Festival announced today its full lineup of films for its 15th annual presentation. The lineup of more than 115 films
Underage Drinking Targeted by Placer County Youth CommissionThe Placer County Youth Commission recently announced their 2016-2017 grant award to support the implementation of underage drinking prevention projects
Rocklin Man Pleads Guilty to Fraud and Money LaunderingRocklin, CA - Kevin Lee Co, 45, of Rocklin, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering for embezzling approximately $4.8 million from his employer, United States Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 7)Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 7 includes charitable trusts, horse racing, Monarch butterflies, regional centers, juveniles, water conservation, child support and more.
Mazda CX-3 resembles wagon more than an SUVRoseville, CA - Is there a strategy behind Mazda cataloging the Mazda CX-3 as a sports utility vehicle? Absolutely.
Roseville Fuel Prices Hold Steady Heading into HolidaysRoseville, CA- As Roseville residents gear up for another holiday travel season, gas prices are holding steady.
Roseville Police Digest Summary Update (12.16.16)Roseville police summary digest update for the period of December 9- 16, 2016.
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Winter and Holiday FunIncline Village, NV - The holidays and ski season are here and Lake Tahoe is the perfect winter destination for winter. Look no further than The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe
Roseville and Sutter Health Partner to Address HomelessnessROSEVILLE, CA - The City of Roseville will receive $250,000 in matching funds from Sutter Health to support its Homeless Prevention and Rapid Rehousing Program
$373 Million in Energy Savings Expected for CaliforniansSacramento, Calif. - Leading national and California consumer groups are applauding the California Energy Commission's (CEC) approval of the nation's first-ever
2016 SACOG Salutes Award WinnersSacramento, CA - SACOG Salutes began in 1999 to recognize outstanding and innovative land-use, transportation and air quality planning, programs and activism
NEWS: In Case You Missed It