New California Laws 2017 (Part 7)
New California laws for 2017. Part 7 includes charitable trusts, horse racing, Monarch butterflies, regional centers, juveniles, water conservation, child support and more.
New California Laws 2017 - Part 7
- AB-552 - Public works contracts: damages.
- AB-553 - Insurance: corporate governance: insurance holding companies.
- AB-554 - Elections: precinct board members.
- AB-555 - Civil actions.
- AB-556 - Charitable trusts: regulation and enforcement.
- AB-557 - Nonprofit corporations: abatement: dissolution: surrender.
- AB-558 - Horse racing: nonthoroughbred races.
- AB-559 - Monarch butterflies: conservation.
- AB-560 - Civil actions: immigration status.
- AB-564 - Regional centers: parental fees.
- AB-565 - Group life insurance: required provisions.
- AB-566 - School facilities: leasing property: construction contracts.
- AB-568 - Reclamation District No. 108: hydroelectric power.
- AB-571 - Property taxation: property statement: change in ownership statement: penalty.
- AB-575 - Instructional materials: followup adoptions.
- AB-583 - Military service: employment protections.
- AB-587 - Mobilehomes: payments: nonpayment or late payments.
- AB-592 - Juveniles: proof of dependency or wardship.
- AB-593 - Hearsay: admissibility of statements.
- AB-594 - Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign statements.
- AB-596 - Common interest developments: annual budget report.
- AB-599 - Clinical laboratories: cytotechnologists.
- AB-601 - Residential care facilities for the elderly: licensing and regulation.
- AB-604 - Electrically motorized boards.
- AB-605 - Dealer charges: license plates.
- AB-606 - Water conservation.
- AB-607 - Real estate trust fund accounts: bond requirement.
- AB-610 - Child support: suspension of support order.

