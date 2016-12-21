115+ Films Slated for Wild & Scenic Film Festival
Nevada City, Calif. - The Wild & Scenic Film Festival announced today its full lineup of films for its 15th annual presentation. The lineup of more than 115 films includes ten world premieres and is complimented by activist workshops, special events featuring filmmaker meet and greets, environmental fashion shows, and virtual reality environmental experiences.
Hosted and produced by the South Yuba River Citizens League from January 12 - January 16, 2017, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival is the nation's largest environmental film festival. It brings together top filmmakers, celebrities, activists, and social innovators to trigger and inspire environmental awareness and action.
"We are excited to provide our film festival attendees with a host of acclaimed environmental films that will inspire, entertain, and educate," said Melinda Booth, festival director for the 2017 Wild and Scenic Film Festival. "The lineup of films selected will undoubtedly inspire action towards the environmental travesties that are affecting our world."
The 2017 Wild & Scenic Film Festival will feature 115 films and 10 world premieres, selected by a nominating committee that spent more than 1,250 hours reviewing more than 500 films. Some of the marquee films presented at the 15th Annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival include:
Freightened, a film directed by John de Graaf Environmental Filmmaker Award winner Denis Delestrac, investigates the mechanics and perils of freight shipping and uncovers the obscure world of container ships that are central to our economy and environment.
An Acquired Taste, a film directed by Vanessa Le Maire, follows the journey of mindful meat-eaters and animal lovers Nick, Alex and Ashlie as they reject factory farms and turn to hunting for the ultimate protein.
Fractured Land, directed by Damien Gills and Fiona Rayher, is a coming-of-age story about a young lawyer at the epicenter of some of the world's largest fracking operations. This young lawyer tries to reconcile the fractures within himself, his community and the world around him.
Trailers for additional films can be viewed at https://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org/films/.
"As excited as we are about an extraordinary lineup of films, we are also excited to offer a host of diverse activities that will round out a very special weekend experience," continued Booth. "In addition to films, guests may attend activist workshops, environmental fashion shows, LIVE street music powered by pedals, a new virtual reality environmental experience, and so much more. We're excited to present this festival!"
Tickets to the Wild & Scenic Film Festival are currently on sale and available at https://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org/ticket-info/
