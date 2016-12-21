Application Deadline: Placer County Resource Conservation District

Placer County Resource Conservation District seeking applicants who can inspire conservation awareness



AUBURN, Calif. --When Claude Chana discovered gold in Auburn Ravine in 1848, the world's attention focused on the natural resources present in the foothills. The hunt for gold unfortunately exploited those resources but Placer County has since championed resource conservation.

The Placer County Resource Conservation District is currently seeking applicants who are interested in developing and implementing programs and plans to conserve and enhance natural resources while inspiring public conservation awareness and involvement.

The district is an independent, self-governing body dedicated to conserving agriculture and identifying natural resources through a variety of efforts. Key services the district offers are management on conservation issues and providing education and technical assistance to landowners and businesses that use the county's resources.

As an example of the kind of work it conducts, the district is currently offering advice from foresters and arborists to landowners whose properties are affected by tree deaths due to drought and bark beetle infestation.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors appoints all seven district members who are considered at-large appointees, chosen from throughout the district. Each member serves a four-year term.

For additional information, contact Elisa Noble, executive director of the Resource Conservation District, ‪at 530-885-3046 ext. 118.‬

Applications are available from the Placer County Clerk of the Board by clicking this link: Application.

The deadline for applying is Dec. 30, 2016.