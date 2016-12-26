Roseville Christmas Tree Recycling Locations and Dates
Roseville, CA- Recycled Christmas trees in Roseville get used locally in landscaped areas like our city parks. There are three easy ways to recycle your tree:
1. The best way to dispose of your Christmas tree is to place unflocked trees in your green waste bin. Remove all branches and cut the trunk into sizes small enough to fit within the bin. Make sure the tree fits completely within the bin with the lid closed. This is the most cost effective disposal solution which reduces city costs and helps keep your utility rates low.
2. Take unflocked trees to one of the City's Christmas tree drop-off sites on any of the following dates: December 31, 2016 through January 8, 2017. Be sure to remove all tree stands, lights and ornaments before dropping off the tree.
Christmas Tree Drop-off Sites in Roseville
- Maidu Park - 1550 Maidu Dr, Roseville, CA 95661
- Mahany Park - 1545 Pleasant Grove, Roseville (The exact location is west of the library and the sports complex, on the backside of the softball fields in the dog park parking lot.)
- Saugstad Park - 100 Buljan Drive, Roseville
3. As a community service and fundraiser, Roseville Boy Scouts of America troops will pick up Christmas trees throughout the city December 31, 2016 and January 1, 7 and 8, 2017. Simply place your tree at the curb before 9:00 a.m. Donations (in the form of cash or preferably check made out to the Boy Scouts of America) are appreciated to help fund Boy Scout Summer Camp costs. If you do make a donation, please place the check in any envelope labeled "BSA Tree Pickup" and tape it to your front door.
For more information visit the Roseville Boy Scout's Christmas Tree pick up webpage. http://rsvlboyscouts.weebly.com/
