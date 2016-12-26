New California Laws 2017 (Part 8)

Stay up to date, don't miss a segment. Follow the entire series online at: New California Laws for 2017

Placer County News Headlines

ROSEVILLE, CA - West Sacramento-based Clark Pacific and the City of Roseville recently announced that the newly completed 82,000 square foot Roseville City Hall Annex.Roseville, CA- The Hyundai Genesis G90 is a quality luxury sedan that comes with an appealing sticker price.The Placer County Air Pollution Control District is now seeking applications for their annual Clean Air Grant program.Rocklin, CA - Resolution Round Robin Pickleball Tournament on Dec. 28-30 in Rocklin.Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 8 includes E-Verify, school finance, county jails, inmates, marketing of eggs, sex crimes, controlled substances, pest control and more.Roseville, CA- Recycled Christmas trees in Roseville get used locally in landscaped areas like our city parks.AUBURN, Calif. --When Claude Chana discovered gold in Auburn Ravine in 1848, the world's attention focused on the natural resources present in the foothillsNevada City, Calif. - The Wild & Scenic Film Festival announced today its full lineup of films for its 15th annual presentation. The lineup of more than 115 filmsThe Placer County Youth Commission recently announced their 2016-2017 grant award to support the implementation of underage drinking prevention projectsRocklin, CA - Kevin Lee Co, 45, of Rocklin, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering for embezzling approximately $4.8 million from his employer, United States Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 7 includes charitable trusts, horse racing, Monarch butterflies, regional centers, juveniles, water conservation, child support and more.Roseville, CA - Is there a strategy behind Mazda cataloging the Mazda CX-3 as a sports utility vehicle? Absolutely.