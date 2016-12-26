New California Laws 2017 (Part 8)
Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 8 includes E-Verify, school finance, county jails, inmates, marketing of eggs, sex crimes, controlled substances, pest control and more.
New California Laws 2017 - Part 8
- AB-614 - Health care standards of practice.
- AB-617 - Groundwater.
- AB-620 - High-occupancy toll lanes: exemptions from tolls.
- AB-621 - Drayage truck operators: Motor Carrier Employer Amnesty Program.
- AB-622 - Employment: E-Verify system: unlawful business practices.
- AB-625 - School finance: emergency apportionments: compliance audits.
- AB-626 - Public contracts: claim resolution.
- AB-627 - Pharmacy benefit managers: contracting pharmacies.
- AB-629 - Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
- AB-630 - Public officers and employees: oath of office.
- AB-632 - Secondhand dealers and coin dealers: reporting: handheld electronic devices.
- AB-635 - Medical interpretation services.
- AB-636 - Postsecondary education: student safety.
- AB-637 - Physician Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment forms.
- AB-638 - Vessels: personal flotation devices.
- AB-643 - Emergency services: Silver Alerts.
- AB-644 - Land use: general plan: safety element: fire hazard impacts.
- AB-646 - State Archives: museum activities.
- AB-652 - State Highway Route 16: relinquishment.
- AB-653 - Postsecondary education: community college contracting practices.
- AB-655 - Rendering: inedible kitchen grease: registration fee: additional fees.
- AB-656 - Joint powers agreements: mutual water companies.
- AB-658 - County jails: inmate health care services: rates.
- AB-661 - Counties: recording: real estate instruments.
- AB-662 - Public accommodation: disabled adults: changing facilities.
- AB-663 - County retirement boards: alternate members.
- AB-664 - Medi-Cal: universal assessment tool report.
- AB-666 - Juveniles: sealing of records.
- AB-667 - Broker-dealers: exemptions: finders.
- AB-668 - Property taxation: assessment: affordable housing.
- AB-670 - Information technology security.
- AB-672 - Inmates: wrongful convictions: assistance upon release.
- AB-673 - Probation and mandatory supervision: jurisdiction.
- AB-675 - Rental vehicles: advertising and quotes: charges.
- AB-679 - Controlled substances.
- AB-681 - State Board of Equalization: surveys: assessment procedures and practices: county assessor.
- AB-682 - Mobilehome park: electric and gas service: master-meter customers.
- AB-683 - Voting Accessibility Advisory Committee.
- AB-684 - State Board of Optometry: optometrists: nonresident contact lens sellers: registered dispensing opticians.
- AB-685 - Real Estate Law.
- AB-689 - Marketing of eggs: violations: administrative and civil penalties.
- AB-691 - Revised Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act.
- AB-692 - Low-carbon transportation fuels.
- AB-693 - Multifamily Affordable Housing Solar Roofs Program.
- AB-701 - Sex crimes: rape.
- AB-703 - Juveniles: attorney qualifications.
- AB-704 - Escrow services: authorization to transact business.
- AB-705 - Psychologists: licensure exemption.
- AB-707 - Agricultural land: Williamson Act contracts: cancellation.
- AB-715 - Residential development: school facilities fees.
- AB-716 - California State University: special sessions.
- AB-721 - Student financial aid: private student loans.
- AB-723 - Housing: finance.
- AB-726 - Vehicles: Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
- AB-728 - State government: financial reporting.
- AB-730 - Controlled substances: transport.
- AB-731 - Maintenance of the codes.
- AB-732 - Cattle protection: brands: inspection: fees.
- AB-735 - Postsecondary education: Student Athlete Bill of Rights.
- AB-736 - State teachers’ retirement: executive positions.
- AB-738 - Sacramento Regional Transit District.
- AB-744 - Planning and zoning: density bonuses.
- AB-746 - San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority.
- AB-747 - Planning and land use: Sacramento-San Joaquin Valley.
- AB-751 - Vertebrate pest control research: repeal extension.
- AB-752 - Private postsecondary education: California Private Postsecondary Education Act of 2009.
- AB-759 - Recreational vehicles.
- AB-762 - Day care centers: toddler programs.
- AB-767 - Community colleges: emergency preparedness standards.
- AB-768 - Smokeless tobacco: baseball stadiums.
