Pickleball Tournament in Rocklin December 28- 30

Rocklin, CA - Courtside Pickleball Center, Lincoln Hills Pickleball Club and Placer Valley Tourism are thrilled to be teaming up to host the Resolution Round Robin Pickleball Tournament on Dec. 28-30 in Rocklin. Now in its second year, this three-day event will showcase players of all levels and promises to be fun and competitive for everyone involved.



Craig Fraser, President of the Lincoln Hills Pickleball Club, explained that they will be offering a beginner/novice level for those just getting started as well as 3.0, 4.0, 4,5 and 5,0 levels for the more advanced players. "Last year the Resolution Round Robin was a huge success and we expect even more players this year," added Fraser.

Touted as the fastest growing sport in America, pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and is the perfect year-round sport as it can be played on indoor or outdoor courts. Courtside Pickleball Center has the largest indoor pickleball court set-up in Northern California providing the perfect setting for this winter tournament.

Games will start at 8 a.m. each day with Women's Doubles on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Mixed Doubles on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Men's Doubles on Thursday, Dec. 30. Come check out the action next week at 1104 Tinker Drive in Rocklin and find out what this unique sport is all about.