Genesis G90: Hyundai enters luxury division
Roseville, CA- Although it strikes me as a little odd that the name (Genesis) is also the name of the first two vehicles in the luxury division, it doesn't take away from the fact that these are a pair of well-constructed sedans by the Korean manufacturer.
One of those sedans is the 2017 Genesis G90, a successor to the Hyundai Equus. The other sedan is the Genesis G80, an offshoot of the Hyundai Genesis that was introduced in 2007. The Genesis brand expects to have six vehicles by 2021.
We were previously impressed by the quality of both the Equus and the Genesis. These sedans helped elevate Hyundai to a new level and ultimately led to the decision of establishing a luxury brand like many other manufacturers: Honda (Acura), Toyota (Lexus), and Nissan (Infiniti), to name a few.
The Genesis G90 replaces the discontinued Equus as Hyundai's flagship sedan. Although there are many differences between the two, the common denominator is the G90 is an attractive sedan with a lot of upside, yet comes at a reasonable price - starting at approximately $69,000.
With that price comes a sizable standard list that includes nearly every conceivable feature offered at no extra cost. That might be something to keep in mind when shopping for a luxury sedan.
The competition includes the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Lexus LS 460. While these models may offer more options and customization possibilities, also note that they typically are priced around $80,000 or more.
The G90 is conservatively styled and features a large "crest" front grille and a distinctive chrome strip that goes the length of the doors and extends to the back of the car. The design is fairly pedestrian and is far from a stunner in the looks department.
There are two engine choices with the G90. We test drove the turbocharged 3.3-liter, V6 that produces 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. Performance is strong, but not overwhelming. Gas mileage (17-27 mpg) is a lot less than one might expect from a turbo engine.
The other engine option is a 5.0-liter, V8 that generates 420 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. Gas mileage (16-24 mpg) is a little less than the turbo.
2017 Genesis G90
* Performance: turbocharged 3.3-liter, V6, 365 horsepower; 5.0-liter, V8, 420 horsepower
* Mileage estimate: 17-24 mph; 16-24 mpg
* Price: $69,050
* Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; drivetrain 10 years/100,000 miles; corrosion 7 years/unlimited; roadside assistance 5 years/unlimited
Hyundai has been producing luxury automobiles for years, yet never owned a luxury brand. That all changed within the past year when Hyundai announced the creation of a luxury division: Genesis.
The rear-wheel drive Genesis G90 provides a smooth, quiet ride with the type of secure handling that one expects from a luxury sedan.
The G90 interior combines real wood trim, stainless-steel speaker grilles and possesses a high-class appearance. The seats are soft (Nappa) leather and very comfortable. There's an excess of head and leg room in both the front and back seats.
The dash layout is logical and the infotainment system is not that high tech, which is good or bad, depending on your preference. Trunk room is about average (15.7 cubic feet) for the class.
Overall, the 2017 Genesis G90 doesn't measure up to other established luxury sedans. The Genesis brand will no doubt take some time before it can come close to its rivals in name recognition. With that said, the G90 is still a quality luxury sedan that comes with an appealing sticker price - its biggest selling point.
Weidel on Wheels author Jeffrey Weidel is an award-winning writer from the Sacramento region who has reviewed automobiles for more than two decades. He can be reached at skiweidel@gmail.com
Follow him on Twitter at @jeffweidel.
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville City Hall Annex Receives Important AccreditationROSEVILLE, CA - West Sacramento-based Clark Pacific and the City of Roseville recently announced that the newly completed 82,000 square foot Roseville City Hall Annex.
