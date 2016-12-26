Roseville City Hall Annex Receives Important Accreditation
ROSEVILLE, CA - West Sacramento-based Clark Pacific and the City of Roseville recently announced that the newly completed 82,000 square foot Roseville City Hall Annex project received a Platinum level accreditation from the U.S. Resiliency Council (USRC).
The Roseville City Hall Annex located at 316 Vernon Street is the first precast building constructed for the city of Roseville and the first to be rated and accredited by the USRC. In 2015 the City of Roseville, after considering other building systems, decided on Clark Pacific's Precast Hybrid Moment Frame (PHMF) system. The City selected the Precast Hybrid Moment Frame because it gave the architect flexibility in the design, met its tight delivery requirements to meet tenant deadlines and provided the City with reassurance that during an earthquake, critical operations and services would be housed in a resilient structure.
"The decision to use precast was important to us both on the front end and back end. We wanted to make sure we were driving value on the construction costs, getting the most for our money but also on the long term maintenance costs," stated Mike Isom, City Development Services Manager, City of Roseville.
The platinum rating is the highest rating from the USRC. It predicts the consequences of an earthquake on a building and projects the performance of the structure during the event, as well as the cost and time of structural recovery and repair. The PHMF structural system incorporates a high-performance precast hybrid moment-resisting frame that limits design level drifts to less than 1.25 percent. The system is designed to be self-centering after the seismic event eliminating residual drifts, limiting damage, and providing for reduced recovery time.
"This is the most prominent building on the town square and it was important that we had an architectural look and finish that would stand the test of time and truly be a hallmark for our downtown." Mike Isom.
Clark Pacific manufactured 538 panels off-site in 10 weeks, and erected the building structure in just 39 days. The precast concrete panels included columns, beams, walls, and floor system accounting for 82,944 square feet of concrete. The architectural facade doubles as a regular and redundant structural system providing enhanced yet economical performance.
"The City of Roseville's Vernon Street project highlights both the durability and flexibility of Clark Pacific's product and its ability to be incorporated into design under very tight deadlines," said Don Clark, President of Clark Pacific.
Partners on the Vernon Street project included: LPAS Architects, DPR Construction and Buehler & Buehler structural engineers.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville City Hall Annex Receives Important AccreditationROSEVILLE, CA - West Sacramento-based Clark Pacific and the City of Roseville recently announced that the newly completed 82,000 square foot Roseville City Hall Annex.
Genesis G90: Hyundai enters luxury divisionRoseville, CA- The Hyundai Genesis G90 is a quality luxury sedan that comes with an appealing sticker price.
$800,000 Available in Clean Air Grants in Placer CountyThe Placer County Air Pollution Control District is now seeking applications for their annual Clean Air Grant program.
Pickleball Tournament in Rocklin December 28- 30Rocklin, CA - Resolution Round Robin Pickleball Tournament on Dec. 28-30 in Rocklin.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 8)Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 8 includes E-Verify, school finance, county jails, inmates, marketing of eggs, sex crimes, controlled substances, pest control and more.
Roseville Christmas Tree Recycling Locations and Dates Roseville, CA- Recycled Christmas trees in Roseville get used locally in landscaped areas like our city parks.
Application Deadline: Placer County Resource Conservation DistrictAUBURN, Calif. --When Claude Chana discovered gold in Auburn Ravine in 1848, the world's attention focused on the natural resources present in the foothills
115+ Films Slated for Wild & Scenic Film FestivalNevada City, Calif. - The Wild & Scenic Film Festival announced today its full lineup of films for its 15th annual presentation. The lineup of more than 115 films
Underage Drinking Targeted by Placer County Youth CommissionThe Placer County Youth Commission recently announced their 2016-2017 grant award to support the implementation of underage drinking prevention projects
Rocklin Man Pleads Guilty to Fraud and Money LaunderingRocklin, CA - Kevin Lee Co, 45, of Rocklin, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering for embezzling approximately $4.8 million from his employer, United States Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 7)Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 7 includes charitable trusts, horse racing, Monarch butterflies, regional centers, juveniles, water conservation, child support and more.
Mazda CX-3 resembles wagon more than an SUVRoseville, CA - Is there a strategy behind Mazda cataloging the Mazda CX-3 as a sports utility vehicle? Absolutely.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It