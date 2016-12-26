Roseville City Hall Annex Receives Important Accreditation

ROSEVILLE, CA - West Sacramento-based Clark Pacific and the City of Roseville recently announced that the newly completed 82,000 square foot Roseville City Hall Annex project received a Platinum level accreditation from the U.S. Resiliency Council (USRC).

The Roseville City Hall Annex located at 316 Vernon Street is the first precast building constructed for the city of Roseville and the first to be rated and accredited by the USRC. In 2015 the City of Roseville, after considering other building systems, decided on Clark Pacific's Precast Hybrid Moment Frame (PHMF) system. The City selected the Precast Hybrid Moment Frame because it gave the architect flexibility in the design, met its tight delivery requirements to meet tenant deadlines and provided the City with reassurance that during an earthquake, critical operations and services would be housed in a resilient structure.

"The decision to use precast was important to us both on the front end and back end. We wanted to make sure we were driving value on the construction costs, getting the most for our money but also on the long term maintenance costs," stated Mike Isom, City Development Services Manager, City of Roseville.

The platinum rating is the highest rating from the USRC. It predicts the consequences of an earthquake on a building and projects the performance of the structure during the event, as well as the cost and time of structural recovery and repair. The PHMF structural system incorporates a high-performance precast hybrid moment-resisting frame that limits design level drifts to less than 1.25 percent. The system is designed to be self-centering after the seismic event eliminating residual drifts, limiting damage, and providing for reduced recovery time.

"This is the most prominent building on the town square and it was important that we had an architectural look and finish that would stand the test of time and truly be a hallmark for our downtown." Mike Isom.

Clark Pacific manufactured 538 panels off-site in 10 weeks, and erected the building structure in just 39 days. The precast concrete panels included columns, beams, walls, and floor system accounting for 82,944 square feet of concrete. The architectural facade doubles as a regular and redundant structural system providing enhanced yet economical performance.

"The City of Roseville's Vernon Street project highlights both the durability and flexibility of Clark Pacific's product and its ability to be incorporated into design under very tight deadlines," said Don Clark, President of Clark Pacific.

Partners on the Vernon Street project included: LPAS Architects, DPR Construction and Buehler & Buehler structural engineers.