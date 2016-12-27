Roseville Chamber Events Schedule for January 2017
Roseville, CA- Upcoming schedule of events in January 2017 for the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ignite Young Professionals Happy Hour
Time: 5:00 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Place: Hop House; 1475 Eureka Rd. #120, Roseville
Cost: Free to Attend
Featured NonProfit: Stand Up Placer
Event details: Join the Roseville Area Chamber and Ignite Young Professionals in this networking event, open to all professionals. No registration required. For more information call (916) 783-8136.
Business Showcase & Mixer
Time: 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Place: Topgolf; 1700 Freedom Way, Roseville
Exhibit Space: $200 for members, $350 for non-members
Free to Attend
Event Details: Feature your business, products and services at our quarterly event. This is an open event to attend and preview the exhibitors. For more information or to reserve your booth space, call (916) 783-8136.
Roseville Area Chamber Luncheon
Time: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Date: Friday, January 20, 2017
Place: Maidu Community Center; 1550 Maidu Dr., Roseville
Program: Don't Buy Advertising!
Speaker: Terry Carrol, Style Media Group
Caterer: Penguin's Catering Inc.
Sponsor: Roseville Electric
Cost: $25 for members, $35 for non-members and walk-ins
Event details: Join the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce for our monthly luncheon along with a speaker and some networking. For more information or to register, call (916) 783-8136.
Informational Meeting for China Trip
Time: 5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Date: Monday, January 23, 2017
Place: Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce; 650 Douglas Blvd., Roseville
Speaker: A representative for the China Trip
Event Details: Come hear about the Roseville Area Chamber's upcoming trip to China. For more information or to register, call (916) 783-8136.
Seminars for Success: Marketing Edition
Time: 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Place: Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce; 650 Douglas Blvd., Roseville
Program: LinkedIn for Business
Speaker: Jennifer Darling, Capital Training
Cost: $25
Event Details: Join the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce in this series of seminars to help you market and grow you business. Lunch will be included. For more information or to register, call (916) 783-8136.
Networking Breakfast
Time: 7:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.
Date: Thursday, January 26, 2017
Place: Sierra View Country Club; 105 Alta Vista Ave., Roseville
Cost: $15 Members/$25 Non-Members
Sponsor: Team Giving Inc.
Event details: Network with other Chamber members and give a 30-second commercial. For more information or to register, call (916) 783-8136.
2017 Annual Installation Dinner
Time: 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Place: Timber Creek Ballroom, Sun City Roseville; 7050 Del Webb Blvd., Roseville
Cost: $75
Event details: Join the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce for the recognition and installation of our 2017 Chamber President and Board of Directors. For more information or to register, call (916) 783-8136.
