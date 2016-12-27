Roseville Chamber Events Schedule for January 2017

Roseville, CA- Upcoming schedule of events in January 2017 for the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Ignite Young Professionals Happy Hour

Time: 5:00 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Place: Hop House; 1475 Eureka Rd. #120, Roseville

Cost: Free to Attend

Featured NonProfit: Stand Up Placer

Event details: Join the Roseville Area Chamber and Ignite Young Professionals in this networking event, open to all professionals. No registration required. For more information call (916) 783-8136.

Business Showcase & Mixer

Time: 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Place: Topgolf; 1700 Freedom Way, Roseville

Exhibit Space: $200 for members, $350 for non-members

Free to Attend

Event Details: Feature your business, products and services at our quarterly event. This is an open event to attend and preview the exhibitors. For more information or to reserve your booth space, call (916) 783-8136.

Roseville Area Chamber Luncheon

Time: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Date: Friday, January 20, 2017

Place: Maidu Community Center; 1550 Maidu Dr., Roseville

Program: Don't Buy Advertising!

Speaker: Terry Carrol, Style Media Group

Caterer: Penguin's Catering Inc.

Sponsor: Roseville Electric

Cost: $25 for members, $35 for non-members and walk-ins

Event details: Join the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce for our monthly luncheon along with a speaker and some networking. For more information or to register, call (916) 783-8136.

Informational Meeting for China Trip

Time: 5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Date: Monday, January 23, 2017

Place: Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce; 650 Douglas Blvd., Roseville

Speaker: A representative for the China Trip

Event Details: Come hear about the Roseville Area Chamber's upcoming trip to China. For more information or to register, call (916) 783-8136.

Seminars for Success: Marketing Edition

Time: 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Place: Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce; 650 Douglas Blvd., Roseville

Program: LinkedIn for Business

Speaker: Jennifer Darling, Capital Training

Cost: $25

Event Details: Join the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce in this series of seminars to help you market and grow you business. Lunch will be included. For more information or to register, call (916) 783-8136.

Networking Breakfast

Time: 7:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2017

Place: Sierra View Country Club; 105 Alta Vista Ave., Roseville

Cost: $15 Members/$25 Non-Members

Sponsor: Team Giving Inc.

Event details: Network with other Chamber members and give a 30-second commercial. For more information or to register, call (916) 783-8136.

2017 Annual Installation Dinner

Time: 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Place: Timber Creek Ballroom, Sun City Roseville; 7050 Del Webb Blvd., Roseville

Cost: $75

Event details: Join the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce for the recognition and installation of our 2017 Chamber President and Board of Directors. For more information or to register, call (916) 783-8136.

