Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 9 includes alcohol, college textbooks, student safety, energy efficiency, county ordinances, auto repair, grocery workers and more.

New California Laws 2017 - Part 9

AB-773 - Board of Psychology: licenses.

AB-774 - Alcoholic beverages: beer manufacturers: farmers’ market: tasting: nonprofit corporation: donated beer.

AB-775 - Reproductive FACT Act.

AB-776 - Alcoholic beverage control.

AB-778 - Fees: military service records.

AB-780 - Alcoholic beverages: tied-house restrictions: on-sale retailers advertising.

AB-786 - Common interest developments: property use and maintenance.

AB-792 - Board of directors: investment standards.

AB-793 - Energy efficiency.

AB-794 - Criminal acts against law enforcement animals.

AB-795 - Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

AB-796 - Health care coverage: autism and pervasive developmental disorders.

AB-797 - Motor vehicles: rescue or provision of care for animal: civil and criminal liability.

AB-798 - College Textbook Affordability Act of 2015.

AB-801 - Postsecondary education: Success for Homeless Youth in Higher Education Act.

AB-802 - Energy efficiency.

AB-806 - Community development: economic opportunity.

AB-807 - Real estate transfer fees: recorded documents.

AB-808 - Automotive fuels and products.

AB-809 - Local initiative measures: ballot printing specifications.

AB-810 - State Highway Routes 1 and 187.

AB-813 - Criminal procedure: postconviction relief.

AB-815 - Oil spill prevention and response fees: collection.

AB-816 - Cooperative corporations: worker cooperatives.

AB-819 - Public postsecondary education: alumni associations.

AB-821 - Sales and use taxes: administration: payments: dispensaries.

AB-822 - Insurance: California Insurance Guarantee Association: insolvency.

AB-823 - Counties: ordinances.

AB-827 - Safe schools: Safe Place to Learn Act: lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning pupil resources.

AB-830 - Civil actions: gender violence.

AB-833 - Child care and development services: individualized county child care subsidy plan: County of Alameda.

AB-835 - Vehicular manslaughter: statute of limitation.

AB-844 - Search warrants: foreign corporations and foreign limited liability companies.

AB-847 - Mental health: community-based services.

AB-848 - Alcoholism and drug abuse treatment facilities.

AB-851 - Local government: organization: disincorporations.

AB-852 - Public works: prevailing wages.

AB-854 - Educational services: pupils in foster care.

AB-856 - Invasion of privacy.

AB-857 - Firearms: identifying information.

AB-862 - Agriculture.

AB-863 - Modified limousines: passenger safety.

AB-864 - Oil spill response: environmentally and ecologically sensitive areas.

AB-865 - State Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission: contracts, grants, and loans: diversity.

AB-868 - Public Employees’ Retirement System: contracting agencies: transfer of membership.

AB-873 - Automotive repair.

AB-876 - Compostable organics.

AB-879 - Juveniles: court proceedings: notice.

AB-880 - Dentistry: licensure: exemption.

AB-881 - Pupils: grounds for suspension and expulsion: bullying.

AB-884 - Legislature: legislative information: public use.

AB-888 - Waste management: plastic microbeads.

AB-892 - Unsafe handguns: peace officer’s state-issued handguns: transfer to spouse.

AB-893 - Beer: labels.

AB-896 - Counties: search or rescue: costs.

AB-897 - Grocery workers.

AB-898 - Parole suitability: notice.

AB-899 - Juveniles: confidentiality of records.

AB-900 - Juveniles: special immigrant juvenile status.

AB-901 - Solid waste: reporting requirements: enforcement.

AB-902 - Traffic violations: diversion programs.

AB-905 - Time-shares: public report: real property inspection.

AB-906 - Sacramento Regional Transit District.

AB-908 - Disability compensation: disability insurance.

AB-913 - Student safety.

AB-914 - Toll facilities: County of San Bernardino.

AB-915 - Public education employees: industrial accident or illness leaves of absence: travel restriction.

AB-918 - Seclusion and restraint: developmental services: health facilities.

AB-920 - Jails: county inmate welfare funds.

AB-921 - Private investigators: Disciplinary Review Committee: licensure.

