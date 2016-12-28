New California Laws 2017 (Part 9)
Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 9 includes alcohol, college textbooks, student safety, energy efficiency, county ordinances, auto repair, grocery workers and more.
Check back daily for the latest California's new laws that may impact you or your business.
New California Laws 2017 - Part 9
- AB-773 - Board of Psychology: licenses.
- AB-774 - Alcoholic beverages: beer manufacturers: farmers’ market: tasting: nonprofit corporation: donated beer.
- AB-775 - Reproductive FACT Act.
- AB-776 - Alcoholic beverage control.
- AB-778 - Fees: military service records.
- AB-780 - Alcoholic beverages: tied-house restrictions: on-sale retailers advertising.
- AB-786 - Common interest developments: property use and maintenance.
- AB-792 - Board of directors: investment standards.
- AB-793 - Energy efficiency.
- AB-794 - Criminal acts against law enforcement animals.
- AB-795 - Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
- AB-796 - Health care coverage: autism and pervasive developmental disorders.
- AB-797 - Motor vehicles: rescue or provision of care for animal: civil and criminal liability.
- AB-798 - College Textbook Affordability Act of 2015.
- AB-801 - Postsecondary education: Success for Homeless Youth in Higher Education Act.
- AB-802 - Energy efficiency.
- AB-806 - Community development: economic opportunity.
- AB-807 - Real estate transfer fees: recorded documents.
- AB-808 - Automotive fuels and products.
- AB-809 - Local initiative measures: ballot printing specifications.
- AB-810 - State Highway Routes 1 and 187.
- AB-813 - Criminal procedure: postconviction relief.
- AB-815 - Oil spill prevention and response fees: collection.
- AB-816 - Cooperative corporations: worker cooperatives.
- AB-819 - Public postsecondary education: alumni associations.
- AB-821 - Sales and use taxes: administration: payments: dispensaries.
- AB-822 - Insurance: California Insurance Guarantee Association: insolvency.
- AB-823 - Counties: ordinances.
- AB-827 - Safe schools: Safe Place to Learn Act: lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning pupil resources.
- AB-830 - Civil actions: gender violence.
- AB-833 - Child care and development services: individualized county child care subsidy plan: County of Alameda.
- AB-835 - Vehicular manslaughter: statute of limitation.
- AB-844 - Search warrants: foreign corporations and foreign limited liability companies.
- AB-847 - Mental health: community-based services.
- AB-848 - Alcoholism and drug abuse treatment facilities.
- AB-851 - Local government: organization: disincorporations.
- AB-852 - Public works: prevailing wages.
- AB-854 - Educational services: pupils in foster care.
- AB-856 - Invasion of privacy.
- AB-857 - Firearms: identifying information.
- AB-862 - Agriculture.
- AB-863 - Modified limousines: passenger safety.
- AB-864 - Oil spill response: environmentally and ecologically sensitive areas.
- AB-865 - State Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission: contracts, grants, and loans: diversity.
- AB-868 - Public Employees’ Retirement System: contracting agencies: transfer of membership.
- AB-873 - Automotive repair.
- AB-876 - Compostable organics.
- AB-879 - Juveniles: court proceedings: notice.
- AB-880 - Dentistry: licensure: exemption.
- AB-881 - Pupils: grounds for suspension and expulsion: bullying.
- AB-884 - Legislature: legislative information: public use.
- AB-888 - Waste management: plastic microbeads.
- AB-892 - Unsafe handguns: peace officer’s state-issued handguns: transfer to spouse.
- AB-893 - Beer: labels.
- AB-896 - Counties: search or rescue: costs.
- AB-897 - Grocery workers.
- AB-898 - Parole suitability: notice.
- AB-899 - Juveniles: confidentiality of records.
- AB-900 - Juveniles: special immigrant juvenile status.
- AB-901 - Solid waste: reporting requirements: enforcement.
- AB-902 - Traffic violations: diversion programs.
- AB-905 - Time-shares: public report: real property inspection.
- AB-906 - Sacramento Regional Transit District.
- AB-908 - Disability compensation: disability insurance.
- AB-913 - Student safety.
- AB-914 - Toll facilities: County of San Bernardino.
- AB-915 - Public education employees: industrial accident or illness leaves of absence: travel restriction.
- AB-918 - Seclusion and restraint: developmental services: health facilities.
- AB-920 - Jails: county inmate welfare funds.
- AB-921 - Private investigators: Disciplinary Review Committee: licensure.
Stay up to date, don't miss a segment. Follow the entire series online at: New California Laws for 2017
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesNew California Laws 2017 (Part 9)Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 9 includes alcohol, college textbooks, student safety, energy efficiency, county ordinances, auto repair, grocery workers and more.
Roseville Chamber Events Schedule for January 2017Roseville, CA- Upcoming schedule of events in January 2017 for the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Roseville City Hall Annex Receives Important AccreditationROSEVILLE, CA - West Sacramento-based Clark Pacific and the City of Roseville recently announced that the newly completed 82,000 square foot Roseville City Hall Annex.
Genesis G90: Hyundai enters luxury divisionRoseville, CA- The Hyundai Genesis G90 is a quality luxury sedan that comes with an appealing sticker price.
$800,000 Available in Clean Air Grants in Placer CountyThe Placer County Air Pollution Control District is now seeking applications for their annual Clean Air Grant program.
Pickleball Tournament in Rocklin December 28- 30Rocklin, CA - Resolution Round Robin Pickleball Tournament on Dec. 28-30 in Rocklin.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 8)Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 8 includes E-Verify, school finance, county jails, inmates, marketing of eggs, sex crimes, controlled substances, pest control and more.
Roseville Christmas Tree Recycling Locations and Dates Roseville, CA- Recycled Christmas trees in Roseville get used locally in landscaped areas like our city parks.
Application Deadline: Placer County Resource Conservation DistrictAUBURN, Calif. --When Claude Chana discovered gold in Auburn Ravine in 1848, the world's attention focused on the natural resources present in the foothills
115+ Films Slated for Wild & Scenic Film FestivalNevada City, Calif. - The Wild & Scenic Film Festival announced today its full lineup of films for its 15th annual presentation. The lineup of more than 115 films
Underage Drinking Targeted by Placer County Youth CommissionThe Placer County Youth Commission recently announced their 2016-2017 grant award to support the implementation of underage drinking prevention projects
Rocklin Man Pleads Guilty to Fraud and Money LaunderingRocklin, CA - Kevin Lee Co, 45, of Rocklin, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering for embezzling approximately $4.8 million from his employer, United States Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It