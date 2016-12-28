Earthquake Shakes Roseville and Rocklin Residents
Roseville, CA- A 5.5 magnitude earthquake centered 18 miles southwest of Hawthorne, Nevada provided a little holiday rattle and shake to Roseville and Rocklin residents just after midnight.
Most residents we spoke with were unaware and peacefully slept through the temblor. A few locals who happened to be awake reported slight swaying of light fixtures and a vibrating phone. Basically, a non-event for South Placer County residents.
The California Office of Emergency Service currently has no reports of serious damage or injuries.
Smaller aftershocks continue in and around Hawthorne, a town of roughly 3,000 residents in Mineral County, Nevada.
Hawthorne is approximately 230 miles east of downtown Roseville.
