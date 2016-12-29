Roseville Gas Prices Up During Holiday Break
Roseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville have bounced off recent lows, creeping upward during the holiday break. With the exception of low price leader Costco at $2.15 per gallon, prices have jumped well over the $2.20 mark. With some locations reporting prices in the $2.70 per gallon range, a 20-gallon fill will cost you an extra $11 per tank. Here is the current list of best deals for gas in Roseville.
Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
Sacramento, CA, December 27- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 3.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.54/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.28/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 0.8 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 6.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 16.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 28.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on December 27 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.54/g in 2015, $2.58/g in 2014, $3.48/g in 2013, $3.41/g in 2012 and $3.50/g in 2011.
Areas in Northern California their current gas price climate:
Stockton- $2.53/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.51/g.
Modesto- $2.50/g, up 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.47/g.
Oakland- $2.70/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.68/g.
"While the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude closed last week near $53 per barrel, it's doubtful that we'll see any momentum this week since trading is generally low volume between Christmas and New Year's Day. Similarly, expect the aggressive escalation that we saw for retail gasoline prices through much of December to stall out in the final week of the year," said Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.
"Overall, the national average price of gas is 28 cents higher than where it was a year ago on this day and prices in most metros and states across the country are higher too; with the remarkable exception being California whose statewide average today is 13 cents lower than last year and the Los Angeles' average, believe it or not, is 27 cents less than a year ago," Laskoski noted.
