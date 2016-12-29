Safe Drinking Water in Rural Placer County
AUBURN, Calif. - The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors recently approved two resolutions to apply for state funds that may ultimately assist two rural communities within Placer County with safe and reliable drinking water supplies.
The first resolution authorizes PCWA to submit an application to the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) for financial assistance for the consolidation of the Dutch Flat Mutual Water Company (DFM) with PCWA. The consolidation would likely unfold in two phases. The first phase would allow for the delivery of treated water from PCWA's Alta water treatment plant to DFM's water system. This would allow DFM's water treatment plant to be decommissioned. The second phase consists of replacing all distribution pipes and meters currently in DFM's service area.
The second resolution also authorizes PCWA to submit an application to the SWRCB for financial assistance for a proposed pipeline within the Duncan Hill Road area near Auburn. This proposed interconnection pipeline between PCWA's Auburn water system on Millertown Road and its Foothilll water system on Ophir Road would allow for service of treated water to residents within this rural area.
"As the primary water resource agency for Placer County, we are always cognizant of opportunities to better serve the people of the County," General Manager, Einar Maisch, said. "Should the funding be made available to PCWA, the opportunity arises to further our mission."
The next regular meeting of the PCWA Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at 2:00 PM in the PCWA Business Center, 144 Ferguson Road, in Auburn. PCWA board meetings are open to the public.
For information on PCWA board meetings, please contact the Clerk to the Board at (530) 823-4850 or (800) 464-0030.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesNew California Laws 2017 (Part 10)New California laws for 2017. Part 10 includes racial profiling, employment discrimination, voter registration, parent/ child relationship, concealed firearm licenses and more.
Roseville Pre-Holiday Police Activity UpdateRoseville, CA- The latest Roseville police activity report digest summary covering the pre-holiday period
Disabilities Columnist Seeking to Break StereotypesIf you're brand new here, you probably have been wondering what's going on. Instead of disability-related issues, ax-grinding, or political agenda-driving
Chariot Rides for Squaw Valley & Alpine MeadowsOlympic Valley, Calif. - This holiday season, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will offer a pilot intra-valley transit program in partnership with the app-based transportation provider Chariot
Sutter Rehabilitation Institute Specialized Rehabilitation AccreditationROSEVILLE, Calif. - Sutter Rehabilitation Institute recently received accreditation for the rehabilitation of patients with spinal cord injuries and amputations
Safe Drinking Water in Rural Placer CountyThe Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors recently approved two resolutions to apply for state funds that may ultimately assist two rural communities within Placer
Depression: Exercise May Hold the Key for SomeSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Factors such as advanced age and greater aerobic capacity increase the likelihood that exercise will work as a treatment for depression in elderly patients
Roseville Gas Prices Up During Holiday BreakRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville have bounced off recent lows, creeping upward during the holiday break.
Start 2017 with the Walking Sticks ClubThe Sacramento Walking Sticks Club will be hosting newly designed walks on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day for everyone, including the family dog, to join in on.
Earthquake Shakes Roseville and Rocklin ResidentsRoseville, CA- A 5.7 magnitude earthquake centered just outside Hawthorne, Nevada provided a little holiday rattle and shake to Roseville and Rocklin residents
New California Laws 2017 (Part 9)Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 9 includes alcohol, college textbooks, student safety, energy efficiency, county ordinances, auto repair, grocery workers and more.
Roseville Chamber Events Schedule for January 2017Roseville, CA- Upcoming schedule of events in January 2017 for the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It