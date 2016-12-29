Sutter Rehabilitation Institute Specialized Rehabilitation Accreditation

Sutter Rehabilitation Institute Receives International Accreditations for Amputations, Spinal Cord Injuries

ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Sutter Rehabilitation Institute recently received accreditation for the rehabilitation of patients with spinal cord injuries and amputations from international accrediting body CARF, becoming the only medical rehabilitation center in the greater Sacramento region with an advanced program to provide specialized rehabilitation care for these patients.

With the new accreditations, the Sutter Rehabilitation Institute's spinal cord program is one of eight CARF-accredited programs in California and the amputation program is one out of only four in the state.

In addition to the new accreditations, Sutter Rehabilitation Institute also received re-accreditation for its stroke and brain injury programs. These recognitions represent the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization's substantial conformance to the CARF standards.

CARF International, formerly the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. To earn CARF's three-year accreditations in all four programs, Sutter Rehabilitation Institute underwent a rigorous peer review process and demonstrated to the CARF surveyors that its programs and services are of the highest quality.

"In order to receive these accreditations, we added the expertise needed to take care of and rehabilitate those patients who have endured amputations and spinal cord injuries, meeting the stringent CARF accreditation guidelines," said Adora Matthews, M.D., medical director of Sutter Rehabilitation Institute. "We are dedicated to bringing the best, highly specialized care to those recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, orthopedic conditions and degenerative neurological conditions. The CARF accreditations validate our clinical staff's focus and commitment to give quality care to our patients."

The 55,000-square-foot Sutter Rehabilitation Institute houses a dedicated spinal cord injury unit, a 3,000-square-foot inpatient gym, an outdoor therapeutic area, inpatient dining room and recreation lounge, as well as a family education center. Additionally, Sutter Rehabilitation Institute is the only location within the Sacramento region to feature a specially designed brain injury unit with designated therapy and dining/recreation space. The rehabilitation center also offers a unique independent living apartment within the facility, where a patient's family is able to practice caring for their loved one to help ease the transition to home.

Founded in 1966, CARF International establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.

"The leadership of SRI (Sutter Rehabilitation Institute) demonstrates strong commitment to exceptional care and advancing the highest quality of life for patients served by its programs," the CARF survey summary noted. "This dedication is clearly evidenced by strategic planning and operational implementation that include the development and use of highly innovative approaches to provision and coordination of care that result in optimal results of functional improvement, assurance of safety, and impressive impact to the percentage of patients served who are discharged home."

The three-year accreditation, which lasts until Dec. 31, 2019, includes the following programs and services:

* Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs - Hospital (Adults)

* Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs - Hospital (Adolescents)

* Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs - Hospital: Amputation Specialty Program (Adults)

* Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs - Hospital: Brain Injury Specialty Program (Adults)

* Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs - Hospital: Brain Injury Specialty Program (Adolescents)

* Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs - Hospital: Spinal Cord System of Care (Adults)

* Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs - Hospital: Stroke Specialty Program (Adults)

* Interdisciplinary Outpatient Medical Rehabilitation Programs: Spinal Cord System of Care (Adults)

Sutter Rehabilitation Institute is part of Sutter Health, a not-for-profit, community-based health system located throughout Northern California. For more information on the Sutter Rehabilitation Institute, located on the Sutter Roseville Medical Center campus.