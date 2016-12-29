Roseville Pre-Holiday Police Activity Update

Roseville, CA- The latest Roseville police activity report digest summary covering the pre-holiday period of December 17- 20, 2016.

Northeast Roseville

East Roseville Parkway, injury traffic collision: At 5:14 p.m. December 18, officers and Roseville Fire responded to an injury collision on Sierra College Boulevard at Secret Ravine Parkway. According to witnesses, a man was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz sedan southbound on Sierra College Boulevard when he made an abrupt U-turn at Secret Ravine Parkway and collided with a northbound 2014 Ford pickup. The Mercedes sedan caught on fire, and the Ford pickup rolled over the embankment, ejecting the driver before it also caught on fire. Good Samaritan citizens stopped and pulled the driver and passenger out of the burning Mercedes. All three involved parties-the two drivers and the Mercedes passenger--were taken to the hospital with significant but not life-threatening injuries. Officers are recommending charges of DUI causing injury against the Mercedes driver.

Creekside/Antelope Creek, carjacking: At about 8 p.m. December 19, a man who was selling his car on Craigslist went to a gas station in the 1200 block of Galleria Boulevard to meet a potential buyer. The "buyer" got in the driver's seat for a test drive, brandished a handgun at the seller and drove away in his car. The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male, who was dropped off at the meet location by another white or Hispanic male and a woman in a green four-door sedan. The stolen car is a blue 2001 Ford Mustang.

East Roseville

Johnson Ranch, vehicle theft: Overnight December 17/18, someone stole a gray 2000 Chevy Tahoe from the 3000 block of Tilden Drive.

Maidu, tailgate stolen: Overnight December 13/14, someone stole a tailgate equipped with a back-up camera from a Toyota Tacoma pickup parked in the 1500 block of Lariat Loop.

Sierra Gardens, car theft (Honda Hunter Special): Between 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. December 19, someone stole a black 1996 Honda Civic from the 1600 block of Jordan Drive.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Folsom Road, burglary: Overnight December 18/19, a restaurant in the 200 block of Harding Boulevard was broken into and items were stolen.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Vineyard, stolen vehicle recovered, arrests made: At 10:29 a.m. December 17, officers responded to the area of Zinfandel Drive and Foothills Boulevard to calls about two cars racing. With the help of CHP's helicopter crew, officers stopped one of the cars on Zinfandel Drive and the other one nearby on Trevor Way. One of the cars, a red Chrysler sedan, had been reported stolen from Sacramento County. The other car, a silver Dodge Stratus, had expired registration and was displaying false tags. The people in the two cars knew each other. Officers arrested an 18-year-old Auburn woman on suspicion of vehicle theft, conspiracy, possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and a warrant for possession stolen property; a 35-year-old Sacramento man, on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia; and a 38-year-old Sacramento woman, on suspicion of vehicle theft, conspiracy, and committing a felony while out on bail on another felony. A fourth passenger was cited and released for possessing methamphetamine. The stolen Chrysler was released to its owner, and the Dodge Stratus was impounded for expired registration.

North central Roseville

Diamond Oaks, thefts from vehicles: At about 5:50 a.m. December 18, officers responded to Victoria Court to a report of someone going around the neighborhood rummaging through apparently unlocked cars. Officers found cars with open doors on Nicholas Drive, Peridot Street and Diamond Oaks Road. The suspect left in a reddish-colored sedan.

Highland Reserve, stolen vehicle recovered: At about 2:30 a.m. December 18, an officer spotted a stolen car parked in the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Boulevard and arrested the driver, a 49-year-old Sacramento man, on suspicion of vehicle theft. The car had been stolen from Sacramento.

West Roseville

Woodcreek, collision: At 1:19 a.m. December 19, an officer heard a loud crash and responded to Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard and Junction Boulevard, finding that a 2014 Dodge Challenger sedan had veered off the road and crashed into a sound wall. The driver, a 20-year-old male from Roseville, was treated at the scene and arrested on suspicion of DUI.

West Park, construction theft: Between December 16 and 19, someone went into a home under construction in the 5500 block of Ensemble Way and stole fixtures.

West Park, suspicious person: At 7 a.m. December 20, a man knocked on a resident's door in the 6200 block of Garland Way and tried to talk the resident into letting him into the house, claiming he was there to do repairs. The homeowner refused to let him in, and after he left, called the builder and confirmed that they had not sent anyone to do repairs. The suspicious man was described as a short, chubby Hispanic male wearing a gray beanie and a black puffy jacaket. He was driving an unmarked small white pickup with construction-related items in the back.