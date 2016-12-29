New California Laws 2017 (Part 10)
Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 10 includes racial profiling, employment discrimination, voter registration, parent/ child relationship, concealed firearm licenses and more.
Check back daily for the latest California's new laws that may impact you or your business.
New California Laws 2017 - Part 10
- AB-923 - Respiratory care practitioners.
- AB-924 - Personal income tax: voluntary contributions: State Children’s Trust Fund.
- AB-929 - Pen registers: authorized use.
- AB-935 - Water projects.
- AB-939 - Groundwater sustainability agencies.
- AB-940 - Clinical laboratories.
- AB-941 - Clinics: licensure and regulation: exemption.
- AB-949 - Physical education: competition cheer.
- AB-950 - Firearms: gun violence restraining orders.
- AB-951 - Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District.
- AB-952 - Local government: vacancies.
- AB-953 - Law enforcement: racial profiling.
- AB-958 - Agriculture: California Avocado Commission: California Salmon Council.
- AB-959 - Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Disparities Reduction Act.
- AB-960 - Parentage: assisted reproduction.
- AB-963 - Teachers’ Retirement Law.
- AB-964 - Civil law: privacy.
- AB-965 - California and Mexico border: water resources improvement.
- AB-970 - Labor Commissioner: enforcement of employee claims.
- AB-982 - Child care and development: eligibility: homeless children.
- AB-985 - Sierra Nevada Conservancy.
- AB-987 - Employment discrimination: unlawful employment practices.
- AB-989 - Juveniles: sealing of records.
- AB-990 - Political Reform Act of 1974: advertisement disclosures.
- AB-991 - State teachers’ retirement.
- AB-992 - County Employees Retirement Law of 1937: disability retirement: modification of allowance.
- AB-998 - Civil law: libel: damages.
- AB-999 - Mobilehomes: disposal.
- AB-1000 - California State University: student success fees.
- AB-1001 - Child abuse: reporting: foster family agencies.
- AB-1002 - Civil actions: interpreter costs.
- AB-1004 - California Tahoe Conservancy.
- AB-1005 - California Beverage Container Recycling and Litter Reduction Act: market development payments.
- AB-1008 - Public utilities: sale of hydrogen to public as a motor vehicle fuel.
- AB-1012 - Pupil instruction: course periods without educational content.
- AB-1014 - Education finance: Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Fund: Learning Communities for School Success Program.
- AB-1015 - Parking: car share vehicles.
- AB-1016 - Public postsecondary education: Student Transfer Achievement Reform Act.
- AB-1020 - Elections: voter registration.
- AB-1024 - Driving schools.
- AB-1028 - Judicial officers: oaths and affirmations.
- AB-1032 - Diesel Fuel Tax Law: reimbursements.
- AB-1033 - Economic impact assessment: small business definition.
- AB-1034 - Surface mining: reclamation plans: renewable energy generation facility.
- AB-1036 - Notaries public: acceptance of identification.
- AB-1039 - Fertilizing materials: violations: administrative penalty: filing of final judgment.
- AB-1045 - Organic waste: composting.
- AB-1049 - Parent and child relationship.
- AB-1056 - Second Chance Program.
- AB-1058 - Pupil safety: child abuse prevention: training.
- AB-1059 - California Communities Environmental Health Screening.
- AB-1064 - Education finance: indirect cost rates.
- AB-1066 - Agricultural workers: wages, hours, and working conditions.
- AB-1067 - Foster children: rights.
- AB-1069 - Prescription drugs: collection and distribution program.
- AB-1071 - Supplemental environmental projects.
- AB-1072 - Insurance: firefighters’ or police officers’ benefit and relief associations.
- AB-1073 - Pharmacy: prescription drug labels.
- AB-1075 - Hazardous waste: enforcement.
- AB-1077 - Mutual water companies: open meetings.
- AB-1081 - Protective orders.
- AB-1083 - Political Reform Act of 1974: local enforcement.
- AB-1085 - Personal representatives: conservators and attorneys-in-fact.
- AB-1089 - Coachella Mountains Conservancy.
- AB-1091 - Student financial aid: Cal Grant Program.
- AB-1093 - Public safety: supervised population workforce training: grant program.
- AB-1095 - Salton Sea: restoration projects.
- AB-1096 - Vehicles: electric bicycles.
- AB-1097 - Alarm companies: electronic transactions.
- AB-1100 - Ballot initiatives: filing fees.
- AB-1101 - Pupil school enrollment: residency requirements: policy on investigations.
- AB-1103 - Solid waste disposal: self-haulers.
- AB-1104 - Search warrants.
- AB-1107 - Sellers of travel: regulation.
- AB-1110 - Greenhouse gases emissions intensity reporting: retail electricity suppliers.
- AB-1113 - Check Sellers, Bill Payers and Proraters Law.
- AB-1114 - Medi-Cal: pharmacist services.
- AB-1115 - School zones: state highways.
- AB-1116 - Connected televisions.
- AB-1119 - Public utilities: municipal corporations: rights of way.
- AB-1124 - Workers’ compensation: prescription medication formulary.
- AB-1129 - Emergency medical services: data and information system.
- AB-1130 - Clinics: licensing: hours of operation.
- AB-1131 - Insurance: electronic transmission.
- AB-1134 - Firearms: concealed firearm licenses.
- AB-1135 - Firearms: assault weapons.
- AB-1140 - Crime victims.
- AB-1141 - Civil actions.
- AB-1142 - Mining and geology: surface mining.
- AB-1146 - Skateboard parks.
- AB-1147 - Health facilities: pediatric day health and respite care facilities.
- AB-1148 - Republican county central committees: Placer County.
- AB-1149 - Public health emergencies: funding.
- AB-1150 - Energy: University of California and California State University partnership.
- AB-1151 - Parking violations: penalties.
- AB-1156 - Imprisonment in county jail.
- AB-1157 - Property taxation: certificated aircraft assessment.
- AB-1163 - Health care service plans and health insurers: solicitors and life agents: notice of contract changes.
- AB-1164 - Water conservation: drought tolerant landscaping.
- AB-1166 - Pupils in foster care: pupils who are homeless children or youth: school transfer: exemption from local graduation requirements.
Stay up to date, don't miss a segment. Follow the entire series online at: New California Laws for 2017
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesNew California Laws 2017 (Part 10)New California laws for 2017. Part 10 includes racial profiling, employment discrimination, voter registration, parent/ child relationship, concealed firearm licenses and more.
Roseville Pre-Holiday Police Activity UpdateRoseville, CA- The latest Roseville police activity report digest summary covering the pre-holiday period
Disabilities Columnist Seeking to Break StereotypesIf you're brand new here, you probably have been wondering what's going on. Instead of disability-related issues, ax-grinding, or political agenda-driving
Chariot Rides for Squaw Valley & Alpine MeadowsOlympic Valley, Calif. - This holiday season, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will offer a pilot intra-valley transit program in partnership with the app-based transportation provider Chariot
Sutter Rehabilitation Institute Specialized Rehabilitation AccreditationROSEVILLE, Calif. - Sutter Rehabilitation Institute recently received accreditation for the rehabilitation of patients with spinal cord injuries and amputations
Safe Drinking Water in Rural Placer CountyThe Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors recently approved two resolutions to apply for state funds that may ultimately assist two rural communities within Placer
Depression: Exercise May Hold the Key for SomeSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Factors such as advanced age and greater aerobic capacity increase the likelihood that exercise will work as a treatment for depression in elderly patients
Roseville Gas Prices Up During Holiday BreakRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville have bounced off recent lows, creeping upward during the holiday break.
Start 2017 with the Walking Sticks ClubThe Sacramento Walking Sticks Club will be hosting newly designed walks on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day for everyone, including the family dog, to join in on.
Earthquake Shakes Roseville and Rocklin ResidentsRoseville, CA- A 5.7 magnitude earthquake centered just outside Hawthorne, Nevada provided a little holiday rattle and shake to Roseville and Rocklin residents
New California Laws 2017 (Part 9)Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 9 includes alcohol, college textbooks, student safety, energy efficiency, county ordinances, auto repair, grocery workers and more.
Roseville Chamber Events Schedule for January 2017Roseville, CA- Upcoming schedule of events in January 2017 for the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It