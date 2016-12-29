New California Laws 2017 (Part 10)

Placer County News Headlines

New California laws for 2017. Part 10 includes racial profiling, employment discrimination, voter registration, parent/ child relationship, concealed firearm licenses and more.Roseville, CA- The latest Roseville police activity report digest summary covering the pre-holiday periodIf you're brand new here, you probably have been wondering what's going on. Instead of disability-related issues, ax-grinding, or political agenda-drivingOlympic Valley, Calif. - This holiday season, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will offer a pilot intra-valley transit program in partnership with the app-based transportation provider ChariotROSEVILLE, Calif. - Sutter Rehabilitation Institute recently received accreditation for the rehabilitation of patients with spinal cord injuries and amputationsThe Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors recently approved two resolutions to apply for state funds that may ultimately assist two rural communities within PlacerSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Factors such as advanced age and greater aerobic capacity increase the likelihood that exercise will work as a treatment for depression in elderly patientsRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville have bounced off recent lows, creeping upward during the holiday break.The Sacramento Walking Sticks Club will be hosting newly designed walks on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day for everyone, including the family dog, to join in on.Roseville, CA- A 5.7 magnitude earthquake centered just outside Hawthorne, Nevada provided a little holiday rattle and shake to Roseville and Rocklin residentsRoseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 9 includes alcohol, college textbooks, student safety, energy efficiency, county ordinances, auto repair, grocery workers and more.Roseville, CA- Upcoming schedule of events in January 2017 for the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce.