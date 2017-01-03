Study: Video Game-like Therapy for ADHD?
(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - The UC Davis MIND Institute is participating in a nationwide ADHD study using a scientifically designed video game-like technology.
The STARS (Software Treatment for Actively Reducing Severity of ADHD) National ADHD Study is assessing a scientifically designed video game-like technology to improve ADHD symptoms in children ages 8-12.
The study, coordinated by Duke University, aims to determine whether a digital therapy application is effective in managing symptoms associated with ADHD including difficulties with focus and impulsivity.
Children participating in the program will be given one of two game-like applications at random on an iPad Mini device. They are expected to play the game for five days each week over a 28-day period. Study subjects are not allowed to take ADHD related medication during the study period to enable a full assessment of the potential effectiveness of the technology. Study participants are required to visit the center two to three times and will be compensated upon completion of their study participation.
"Parents are interested in non-pharmaceutical treatments for ADHD, especially, in California," said Julie Schweitzer, director of the Attention, Impulsivity, Regulation (AIR) and ADHD programs at the UC Davis MIND Institute and a co-principal investigator on the study. "This study will try to find out if there are other tools and interventions that can help these children pay attention better."
The STARS study is a controlled clinical trial, and is being run with the same kind of scientific rigor as medication trials. This study will evaluate the effects of a digital medicine intervention in children with ADHD.
Physicians and parents can inquire about the study by contacting Beatrice Menor at the UC Davis MIND Institute by phone 916-703-0294 or e-mail memenor@ucdavis.edu.
The UC Davis MIND Institute (Medical Investigation of Neurodevelopmental Disorders) is a collaborative international research center, committed to the awareness, understanding, prevention, care, and cures of neurodevelopmental disorders. The clinic provides comprehensive evidence-based assessments of children with possible neurodevelopmental disorders. The clinic providers give treatment recommendations to referring schools, agencies, physicians, and mental health clinicians.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesShooting in Roseville Sends Young Teen to HospitalRoseville, CA- Roseville Police detectives are investigating a non-fatal shooting. Between 2 and 2:15 this morning (Tuesday, January 3),
Acura MDX: Cool SUV with more appealRoseville, CA- Now in its eighth year of production by Honda's luxury division, the Acura MDX is a midsize luxury crossover sport utility vehicle that is appealing
New California Laws 2017 (Part 11)Roseville, CA - Featuring 100 New California laws for 2017. Part 11 includes Quimby Act, mental health, school district employees, veterans, student financial aid, child witnesses
Roseville Public Notice: Wastewater Plant & Energy Recovery Project Roseville, CA - As part of the development process for the Pleasant Grove Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion and Energy Recovery Project, the City of Roseville
Autism: Mom Fighting Tooth and NailSandra Domenech became aware of this column through a friend who read it in a Florida weekly. She said she and her 13-year-old son with ASD recently moved out of Florida
Golden One Center Honored with Engineering ExcellenceSACRAMENTO, CALIF. -- The American Council of Engineering Companies, California (ACEC California) unveiled the 2017 recipients of its prestigious Engineering Excellence Awards
Study: Video Game-like Therapy for ADHD?The UC Davis MIND Institute is participating in a nationwide ADHD study using a scientifically designed video game-like technology.
Disabilities: App for Managing FinanceI've occasionally looked outside the United States for people with disabilities to feature, including people from Canada, Great Britain, Africa, and Australia
Water for California, Fire Protection for TahoeWater for California; Fire Protection for Tahoe. Congressman McClintock (CA-04) recently delivered the following remarks on the House floor on the WRDA Conference Report.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 10)New California laws for 2017. Part 10 includes racial profiling, employment discrimination, voter registration, parent/ child relationship, concealed firearm licenses and more.
Roseville Pre-Holiday Police Activity UpdateRoseville, CA- The latest Roseville police activity report digest summary covering the pre-holiday period
Disabilities Columnist Seeking to Break StereotypesIf you're brand new here, you probably have been wondering what's going on. Instead of disability-related issues, ax-grinding, or political agenda-driving
NEWS: In Case You Missed It