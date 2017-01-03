Roseville Public Notice: Wastewater Plant & Energy Recovery Project

Roseville, CA - As part of the development process for the Pleasant Grove Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion and Energy Recovery Project, the City of Roseville is giving public notice that the environmental document (known as an Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration) is available for public review and comment.

The project scope includes expansion of the existing Pleasant Grove Wastewater Treatment Plant within the existing plant boundary and development of an Energy Recovery Project on City-owned land located immediately south of the existing treatment plant located at 5150 West Park Drive in Roseville.

Read more about the project here.

The environmental report has been prepared to evaluate the environmental effects of the project. The public review and comment period will extend for 38 days starting December 19, 2016 and ending January 25, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

The Notice of Intent and environmental document can be viewed or downloaded here. (PDF)



How to review the document

In person at the City of Roseville Permit Center located at 311 Vernon Street in Roseville, from 8:00a.m. to 5:00p.m Monday through Friday.

City website located here.

Comments or questions

If you have comments related to the environmental document, contact Mark Morse, environmental coordinator by email at mmorse@roseville.ca.us or by mail at the above physical address. For all other questions related to the project, please contact senior engineer George Hanson, senior engineer, with Environmental Utilities at ghanson@roseville.ca.us.

