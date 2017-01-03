New California Laws 2017 (Part 11)
Roseville, CA - Featuring 100 New California laws for 2017. Part 11 includes Quimby Act, mental health, school district employees, veterans, student financial aid, child witnesses and more.
Check back daily for the latest California's new laws that may impact you or your business.
New California Laws 2017 - Part 11
- AB-1168 - Peace officers: basic training requirements.
- AB-1171 - Construction Manager/General Contractor method: regional transportation agencies: projects on expressways.
- AB-1175 - Bureau of Electronic and Appliance Repair, Home Furnishings, and Thermal Insulation.
- AB-1177 - Primary care clinics: written transfer agreements.
- AB-1178 - Vehicles: manufacturers and distributors.
- AB-1180 - Rates and charges for water service: payment transaction fees.
- AB-1182 - Secondhand goods: tangible personal property.
- AB-1185 - Los Angeles Unified School District: best value procurement: pilot program.
- AB-1191 - Quimby Act: fees.
- AB-1194 - Mental health: involuntary commitment.
- AB-1195 - California Debt Limit Allocation Committee: American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.
- AB-1197 - Deposition notices.
- AB-1204 - Instructional Quality Commission: membership: pupil members.
- AB-1207 - Mandated child abuse reporting: child day care personnel: training.
- AB-1211 - Health care facilities: congregate living health facility.
- AB-1217 - Orange County Fire Authority.
- AB-1222 - Tow trucks.
- AB-1223 - Emergency medical services: ambulance transportation.
- AB-1228 - Public postsecondary education: campus housing: priority for homeless youth.
- AB-1230 - California Americans With Disabilities Small Business Capital Access Loan Program.
- AB-1234 - State Archives: museum activities.
- AB-1236 - Local ordinances: electric vehicle charging stations.
- AB-1241 - Crimes: audiovisual work: recording.
- AB-1244 - Workers’ compensation.
- AB-1245 - Unemployment insurance: electronic reporting and funds transfers.
- AB-1250 - Vehicles: buses: axle weight.
- AB-1251 - Greenway Development and Sustainment Act.
- AB-1253 - Optometry: license: retired volunteer service designation.
- AB-1259 - Bees: apiculture: state-owned lands.
- AB-1262 - Telecommunications: universal service: California Advanced Services Fund.
- AB-1266 - Electrical and gas corporations: excess compensation.
- AB-1267 - Lawsuits, liens, and other encumbrances.
- AB-1269 - Alternative energy.
- AB-1270 - California Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
- AB-1272 - Criminal procedure: trial schedule conflicts.
- AB-1274 - Public lands: geophysical surveys.
- AB-1276 - Child witnesses: human trafficking.
- AB-1277 - Tax administration: Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate: levy or notice to withhold: return of funds.
- AB-1282 - Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
- AB-1284 - Bay Area state-owned toll bridges: Toll Bridge Program Oversight Committee.
- AB-1287 - Vehicles: parking violations.
- AB-1288 - Air resources.
- AB-1289 - Transportation network companies: participating drivers: penalties.
- AB-1290 - Health care districts: public contracts: design-build.
- AB-1291 - The County Employees Retirement Law of 1937.
- AB-1292 - Bank on California program.
- AB-1295 - Craft distillers: licenses.
- AB-1299 - Medi-Cal: specialty mental health services: foster children.
- AB-1303 - Subdivision Map Act: map expiration dates.
- AB-1305 - Limitations on cost sharing: family coverage.
- AB-1307 - Working Families Student Fee Transparency and Accountability Act.
- AB-1308 - Apprenticeship programs: approval.
- AB-1310 - Disorderly conduct: unlawful distribution of image.
- AB-1311 - Temporary services employees: wages.
- AB-1312 - Ballast water management.
- AB-1320 - Alcoholic beverages: tied-house restrictions: advertising.
- AB-1321 - Nutrition Incentive Matching Grant Program.
- AB-1322 - Alcoholic beverages: licenses: beauty salons and barber shops.
- AB-1323 - Marine debris: removal and disposal.
- AB-1328 - Criminal procedure: withholding of evidence.
- AB-1330 - Energy efficiency.
- AB-1337 - Medical records: electronic delivery.
- AB-1338 - Specialized license plates: domestic violence and sexual assault awareness.
- AB-1339 - School district employees: merit system: appointments.
- AB-1343 - Criminal procedure: defense counsel.
- AB-1348 - State Clearinghouse.
- AB-1350 - Kern County Hospital Authority.
- AB-1352 - Deferred entry of judgment: withdrawal of plea.
- AB-1353 - Highway rest areas: vending machines: utility costs.
- AB-1355 - Gaming: Tribal Nation Grant Fund.
- AB-1358 - School facilities: design-build contracts.
- AB-1359 - Optometry: therapeutic pharmaceutical agents certification: requirements.
- AB-1362 - San Mateo County Mosquito and Vector Control District: board of trustees: appointment of members.
- AB-1363 - Animals: estrays: alpacas, llamas, and goats.
- AB-1369 - Special education: dyslexia.
- AB-1373 - Outdoor advertising: City of Los Angeles.
- AB-1374 - Psychologists: licensure.
- AB-1375 - Criminal penalties: nonpayment of fines.
- AB-1381 - Professions and vocations: real estate appraisers: real estate brokers.
- AB-1386 - Emergency medical care: epinephrine auto-injectors.
- AB-1387 - Care facilities: civil penalties, deficiencies, and appeal procedures.
- AB-1390 - Groundwater: comprehensive adjudication.
- AB-1391 - Pupil instruction: adopted course of study: elementary school: physical education: complaints.
- AB-1399 - Income taxes: voluntary contributions: California Domestic Violence Victims Fund.
- AB-1401 - Veterans: student financial aid.
- AB-1403 - Housing: joint powers agreement.
- AB-1407 - Family law: protective orders: wireless telephone numbers.
- AB-1411 - Fire protection: type 1 clothes dryers.
- AB-1419 - Hazardous waste: cathode ray tube glass.
- AB-1420 - Oil and gas: pipelines.
- AB-1422 - Transportation network companies.
- AB-1423 - Prisoners: medical treatment.
- AB-1424 - Mental health: community mental health board.
- AB-1431 - Local Agency Public Construction Act: job order contracting.
- AB-1432 - Monterey Bay and the Bays of San Francisco, San Pablo, and Suisun: pilotage rates: technology surcharge.
- AB-1436 - In-home supportive services: authorized representative.
- AB-1443 - Voters: language accessibility.
- AB-1446 - California Finance Lenders Law: violations.
- AB-1448 - Personal energy conservation: real property restrictions.
- AB-1449 - Student financial aid: California Community College Transfer Cal Grant Entitlement Program.
Stay up to date, don't miss a segment. Follow the entire series online at: New California Laws for 2017
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesShooting in Roseville Sends Young Teen to HospitalRoseville, CA- Roseville Police detectives are investigating a non-fatal shooting. Between 2 and 2:15 this morning (Tuesday, January 3),
Acura MDX: Cool SUV with more appealRoseville, CA- Now in its eighth year of production by Honda's luxury division, the Acura MDX is a midsize luxury crossover sport utility vehicle that is appealing
New California Laws 2017 (Part 11)Roseville, CA - Featuring 100 New California laws for 2017. Part 11 includes Quimby Act, mental health, school district employees, veterans, student financial aid, child witnesses
Roseville Public Notice: Wastewater Plant & Energy Recovery Project Roseville, CA - As part of the development process for the Pleasant Grove Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion and Energy Recovery Project, the City of Roseville
Autism: Mom Fighting Tooth and NailSandra Domenech became aware of this column through a friend who read it in a Florida weekly. She said she and her 13-year-old son with ASD recently moved out of Florida
Golden One Center Honored with Engineering ExcellenceSACRAMENTO, CALIF. -- The American Council of Engineering Companies, California (ACEC California) unveiled the 2017 recipients of its prestigious Engineering Excellence Awards
Study: Video Game-like Therapy for ADHD?The UC Davis MIND Institute is participating in a nationwide ADHD study using a scientifically designed video game-like technology.
Disabilities: App for Managing FinanceI've occasionally looked outside the United States for people with disabilities to feature, including people from Canada, Great Britain, Africa, and Australia
Water for California, Fire Protection for TahoeWater for California; Fire Protection for Tahoe. Congressman McClintock (CA-04) recently delivered the following remarks on the House floor on the WRDA Conference Report.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 10)New California laws for 2017. Part 10 includes racial profiling, employment discrimination, voter registration, parent/ child relationship, concealed firearm licenses and more.
Roseville Pre-Holiday Police Activity UpdateRoseville, CA- The latest Roseville police activity report digest summary covering the pre-holiday period
Disabilities Columnist Seeking to Break StereotypesIf you're brand new here, you probably have been wondering what's going on. Instead of disability-related issues, ax-grinding, or political agenda-driving
NEWS: In Case You Missed It