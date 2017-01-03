Shooting in Roseville Sends Young Teen to Hospital
Vicinity of Shooting in Roseville
Roseville, CA- Roseville Police detectives are investigating a non-fatal shooting. Between 2 and 2:15 this morning (Tuesday, January 3), a young teenage male was somewhere in the general vicinity of Halissy Drive and Washington Boulevard, and suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.
The teen went to a nearby residence for help, and Roseville Police and Roseville Fire responded. The boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he's being treated for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was around the presumed area of the shooting when officers arrived.
Detectives are still working to piece together what happened, but they believe this probably stemmed from an altercation between people who know each other. Officers are on scene investigating, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone who saw anything or has any information that could help is asked to call Roseville Police at (916)774-5000 extension 1.
