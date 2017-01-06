James Dunn, Chief of Staff at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital

Auburn - Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital is pleased to announce that James Dunn, M.D., is our new chief of staff starting on Jan. 1.

In his new role, Dr. Dunn will serve as a liaison between the hospital and Board of Trustees identifying strategy and growth plans that will continue to support patients and identify new service opportunities. In partnership with the Medical Executive Committee, he will establish the direction and goals for the medical staff for the next two years.

Dr. Dunn succeeds outgoing Chief of Staff Dr. Tennyson Lee who left his post on Dec. 31 after a 2 year-tenure.

"Dr. Dunn has a great history with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, having worked in our Gynecology and Urogynecology departments since June 2008," said Mitch Hanna, CEO of Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. "His leadership and passionate support for the medical staff and our patients will help us deliver our promise of high quality care."

Before accepting the role as chief of staff, Dr. Dunn served as the vice chief of staff for the Medical Executive Committee since 2014. He also served as the chairmen on the Patient Safety and Integrated Quality Committee since 2014 and as the chairmen of the Continuing Medical Education program (CME) since 2011.

Dr. Dunn received his medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in 1995. He completed his residency at USAF Keesler Medical Center in Biloxi, MS and completed his fellowship in urogynecology from the Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

About Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital (SAFH) is a 72-bed acute-care, not-for-profit hospital providing acute and advanced care in Auburn, California, and its surrounding communities. Offering Emergency Department, Surgical, Stroke Care and outpatient services, SAFH continues to expand programs and services to best meet the needs of its community. SAFH is fully accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. For more information about SAFH, please visit www.sutterauburnfaith.org.