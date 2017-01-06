Biggest Rainstorm in Years Forecast as Placer County Gears Up
With this weekend's storm forecast to be the largest in years, Placer County road crews and emergency services staff are prepared for widespread flooding, road hazards and utility outages and are urging residents to do the same.
"This storm is serious business," said John McEldowney, Placer County emergency services manager. "Even if you're not in an area prone to flooding, you should be prepared for service disruptions and road closures, and stay tuned to local news and emergency services alerts for any changes in conditions that could affect you."
Residents who aren't already registered for the county's emergency alert system, Placer Alert, are urged to sign up right away to receive the fastest possible notification of hazards and evacuation warnings for all the places they care about, like their homes, offices and schools. Subscribers can receive notifications via phone call, text message or email. Visit www.placer-alert.org to sign up or adjust notification settings.
In preparation for the storm, sand distribution centers have stocked up to provide free sand and sandbags to residents (list of locations is available here), and Placer County road crews are working around the clock to keep the roads clear and to close roads where there are flood hazards.
Emergency services staff continue to carefully monitor the forecast and coordinate with partner agencies throughout the region to ensure a thorough response. A Placer Alert notification was sent earlier this afternoon to those living near flood-prone creeks and rivers warning of the risk of flooding from heavy rains and snowmelt.
