13 Winter and Flood Safety Tips

Roseville, CA- As 2017 kicks off with drought busting rainstorms, Placer County maintains a list of travel and preparedness tips. The weather forecast projects some serious rains beginning this Saturday and a continuation of wet weather for at least the next week.

Preparedness Tips

Winter Inclement Weather Traveling Tips:

* Drive SLOWLY

* Keep a safe distance between vehicles.

* Be prepared: carry chains, blankets, food, water, cold weather clothing, flashlights and a radio in your car.

* Have an emergency plan; tell someone where you are going and give them your itinerary.

* Avoid traveling through deep standing water on the roads.

* Pay attention to all road closures.

* Don't travel alone, if at all possible.

* Keep your vehicle full of fuel and windshield washer fluid that does not freeze.

* Dial 9-1-1 only to report an emergency or to request emergency assistance.

Flood Safety Tips:

* Remember that floodwaters are deceptive. Don't try to walk through floodwaters that are more than knee-deep.

* Do not drive where water is over the roads. Part of the road may be washed out.

* If your car stalls in a flooded area, abandon it as soon as possible. Floodwaters could rise very quickly and sweep both the car and its occupants away.

* Keep a portable, battery-operated radio available for emergency information. The radio in your car could serve this purpose. Local Emergency Broadcast stations are KFBK - AM 1530 - and KAHI - AM 950.

Road Information:

* California Road Information - 800-427-ROAD (7623)

* Sierra Pacific Power - 530-546-1700

* Nevada Road Information - 1-877-687-6237

* Placer Co. Road Dept. - 530-581-6222

10 Emergency Preparedness Tips:

* Identify your risks. For example, if you live near a creek that has previously flooded in winter storms, be prepared with sandbags. Monitor local radio and television stations during bad weather or potential emergency situations.

* Create a family disaster plan. Decide where to meet if you are evacuated and identify an out-of-state relative you can agree to call. Plan how you'll take care of your family's pets.

* Practice your family disaster plan. Go to the specific meeting place you agree upon.

* Build a disaster supply kit for your home and car. Include at least a 3-day supply of non-perishable food and water for all family members including your pets. It should contain a first aid kit, battery-powered radio and flashlights with extra batteries. Also pack a change of clothing and footwear, blankets and needed medications. In the event of pandemic influenza, residents should consider setting aside 10 days to two weeks worth of supplies.

* Prepare your children for the possibility of emergencies. Talk about what the risks are and what they should do. Teach them to call 9-1-1 to report an emergency situation.

* Remember to plan for people who have special needs, such as infants, seniors and people with disabilities. Include the special supplies they may need, such as foods for infants. Also, consider the needs of neighbors or family members who might need help in evacuating.

* Learn first aid and CPR. Call the American Red Cross about classes, 530-885-9392. Your training could save the life of a loved one or neighbor following an emergency.

* Eliminate the hazards in your home or workplace whenever possible. Secure tall furniture and water heaters so they don't fall down during an earthquake. Make sure you have 100 feet of defensible space around your home to help protect it from wild land fire.

* Understand post 9-11 risks. In the event of a chemical or toxic exposure - or bombs and explosives - do not panic. If you hear an explosion, take cover under a sturdy table, then exit as quickly as possible. If you are trapped in debris, cover your mouth with clothing to avoid breathing dust. Whistle or tap on a pipe or wall to alert rescuers.

* Become a volunteer. Take classes to become part of an American Red Cross disaster action team or Community Emergency Response Team. Give blood. Volunteer as part of a Fire Safe Council.