$3 Gallon Gas Expected in Trump's First Year
Motorists may get some sticker shock in 2017 and will shell out $52 billion more over the course of the year compared to 2016 as the national yearly average rises to $2.49 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's 2017 Fuel Price Outlook.
Aside from gasoline prices that are forecast to be higher than 2016, highlights include:
$355 billion will be spent on gasoline in the U.S. over the course of the year, $52 billion more than last year. That's a considerable jump given that motorists saved $39 billion on gasoline in 2016 versus 2015.
The seasonal switch from 'winter-blend' to 'summer-blend' as mandated by EPA and the Clean Air Act will bring a spike at the pump later this winter and spring, with the national average gas price rising between 35-60 cents between mid- February and a peak, likely to occur in May.
$3 a gallon gasoline will be seen in at least the nation's largest cities: Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Seattle, with a strong possibility of such prices also appearing in a majority of the nation's twenty largest metros.
"The list of factors being mixed into the yearly forecast has never been larger. This year will see a new administration take over, perhaps the most oil-friendly in some time, and with so many unknowns in regards to policy changes, we'll be keeping a keen eye on such along with taxation changes. But forecasting fuel prices, especially this year, remains a challenging balance of science and art," says Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.
Additional components that have the potential to weigh on retail gasoline prices include federal and/or state tax changes, Middle East volatility, currency fluctuations, refinery maintenance and/or unscheduled outages, weather events, and shipping / transportation snafus.
"In recent years the 'price at the pump' continues to garner more media attention serving as an economic barometer on Main Street that stirs opinions from a broad swath of consumers from coast to coast," said Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst.
"Forecasting the direction of that 'barometer', the potential trouble-spots and how the trends are likely to translate into dollars and cents affords us the opportunity to share insights that help everyone save money, even when prices are climbing."
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Holiday Police Activity Digest UpdateRoseville, CA- Here's the Roseville police activity digest for the two-week period of December 21, 2016 through January 5, 2017.
Roseville Police Nab Suspected Mail ThievesRoseville, CA- Two suspected mail thieves are in custody, thanks to an alert resident who called to report suspicious activity.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 12)Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 12 includes 100 new laws including student safety, greenhouse gas reduction, forensic testing, privacy, Medi-Cal, state employment and much more
$3 Gallon Gas Expected in Trump's First YearMotorists may get some sticker shock in 2017 and will shell out $52 billion more over the course of the year compared to 2016 as the national yearly
13 Winter and Flood Safety TipsRoseville, CA- As 2017 kicks off with drought busting rainstorms, Placer County maintains a list of travel and preparedness tips. The weather forecast projects
Biggest Rainstorm in Years Forecast as Placer County Gears UpWith this weekend's storm forecast to be the largest in years, Placer County road crews and emergency services staff are prepared for widespread flooding
James Dunn, Chief of Staff at Sutter Auburn Faith HospitalAuburn - Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital is pleased to announce that James Dunn, M.D., is our new chief of staff starting on Jan. 1.
Shooting in Roseville Sends Young Teen to HospitalRoseville, CA- Roseville Police detectives are investigating a non-fatal shooting. Between 2 and 2:15 this morning (Tuesday, January 3),
Acura MDX: Cool SUV with more appealRoseville, CA- Now in its eighth year of production by Honda's luxury division, the Acura MDX is a midsize luxury crossover sport utility vehicle that is appealing
New California Laws 2017 (Part 11)Roseville, CA - Featuring 100 New California laws for 2017. Part 11 includes Quimby Act, mental health, school district employees, veterans, student financial aid, child witnesses
Roseville Public Notice: Wastewater Plant & Energy Recovery Project Roseville, CA - As part of the development process for the Pleasant Grove Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion and Energy Recovery Project, the City of Roseville
Autism: Mom Fighting Tooth and NailSandra Domenech became aware of this column through a friend who read it in a Florida weekly. She said she and her 13-year-old son with ASD recently moved out of Florida
NEWS: In Case You Missed It