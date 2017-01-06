Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 12 includes 100 new laws including student safety, greenhouse gas reduction, forensic testing, privacy, Medi-Cal, state employment and much more.

Check back daily for the latest California's new laws that may impact you or your business.

New California Laws 2017 - Part 12

AB-1452 - Certificated employees: personnel files: expungement: egregious misconduct.

AB-1461 - Voter registration: California New Motor Voter Program.

AB-1465 - Driver’s licenses.

AB-1471 - Business entities: filings.

AB-1475 - Sexual assault response team.

AB-1482 - Climate adaptation.

AB-1492 - Forensic testing: DNA samples.

AB-1494 - Voting: marked ballots.

AB-1496 - Methane emissions.

AB-1500 - State highways: relinquishment: Route 75.

AB-1504 - Elections: all-mailed ballot elections: pilot project.

AB-1506 - Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act of 2004.

AB-1509 - Employer liability.

AB-1511 - Firearms: lending.

AB-1512 - Insurance: notice of lapse.

AB-1513 - Employment: workers’ compensation and piece-rate compensation.

AB-1514 - Employment Development Department: training benefits: reports.

AB-1515 - Insurance.

AB-1516 - Housing.

AB-1517 - Business.

AB-1519 - Judiciary omnibus: family support.

AB-1521 - Disability access: construction-related accessibility claims.

AB-1524 - Electricity: energy crisis litigation.

AB-1525 - Electrical restructuring.

AB-1527 - Fish and wildlife.

AB-1528 - Public resources.

AB-1531 - State Water Resources Control Board.

AB-1532 - Local government: omnibus.

AB-1533 - Infrastructure financing.

AB-1534 - Assessment analyst: certification.

AB-1535 - Elections.

AB-1536 - Elections.

AB-1537 - Small Business Financial Assistance Act of 2013: reports.

AB-1538 - Educational equity: sex equity in education: federal Title IX.

AB-1540 - Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

AB-1541 - Privacy: personal information.

AB-1544 - Political Reform Act of 1974: behested payments.

AB-1546 - Vital records.

AB-1549 - Department of Transportation: state highway rights-of-way: broadband: fiber optic cables.

AB-1550 - Greenhouse gases: investment plan: disadvantaged communities.

AB-1553 - Savings plans: qualified ABLE program.

AB-1554 - Powdered alcohol.

AB-1557 - School facilities: use by nonprofit youth organizations: recreational youth sports leagues.

AB-1558 - Alcoholic beverages: licenses.

AB-1559 - State Board of Equalization: returns and payment: extension: disaster.

AB-1563 - Victim’s compensation: claims: appeal.

AB-1564 - Emergency services: wireless 911 calls: routing.

AB-1567 - Before and after school programs: enrollment: fees: homeless and foster youth: snacks or meals.

AB-1568 - Medi-Cal: demonstration project.

AB-1570 - Collectibles: sale of autographed memorabilia.

AB-1577 - CalFood Program: CalFood Account.

AB-1580 - Consumer credit reports: security freezes: protected consumer.

AB-1592 - Autonomous vehicles: pilot project.

AB-1593 - Pupil attendance: excused absences: naturalization ceremony.

AB-1597 - County jails: performance milestone credits.

AB-1602 - Education.

AB-1603 - Public social services omnibus.

AB-1606 - Developmental services.

AB-1607 - Medi-Cal: hospitals: quality assurance fee.

AB-1613 - Budget Act of 2016.

AB-1618 - Mental health services.

AB-1622 - Budget Act of 2016.

AB-1623 - Budget Act of 2016.

AB-1624 - Education.

AB-1625 - Human services.

AB-1627 - State employment: memorandum of understanding: Bargaining Unit 7.

AB-1628 - No Place Like Home Program: financing.

AB-1630 - State employment.

AB-1637 - Energy: greenhouse gas reduction.

AB-1639 - Pupil health: The Eric Paredes Sudden Cardiac Arrest Prevention Act.

AB-1645 - Mortgage guaranty insurance.

AB-1650 - Real estate licensees: advertisements.

AB-1651 - Public Utilities Commission: contracts.

AB-1654 - Student safety: crime reporting.

AB-1658 - Happy Homestead Cemetery District: nonresident burial.

AB-1660 - Interscholastic athletics: California Interscholastic Federation: report.

AB-1661 - Local government: sexual harassment prevention training and education.

AB-1665 - Transactions and use taxes: County of Alameda, County of Contra Costa, and Contra Costa Transportation Authority.

AB-1666 - Community facilities districts: reports.

AB-1668 - Investigational drugs, biological products, and devices.

AB-1669 - Displaced employees: service contracts: collection and transportation of solid waste.

AB-1670 - Alcoholic beverages: licenses.

AB-1671 - Confidential communications: disclosure.

AB-1676 - Employers: wage discrimination.

AB-1677 - Vehicles: tour buses: safety inspections.

AB-1678 - Provision of incident reports to victims.

AB-1680 - Crimes: emergency personnel.

AB-1682 - Settlement agreements: sexual offenses.

AB-1684 - Civil actions: human trafficking.

AB-1685 - Vehicular air pollution: zero-emission vehicles: civil penalties.

AB-1687 - Customer records: age information: commercial online entertainment employment service providers.

AB-1688 - Dependent children: out-of-county placement: notice.

AB-1690 - Community colleges: part-time, temporary employees.

AB-1692 - County employees’ retirement: Contra Costa County.

AB-1693 - Claims against the state: payment.

AB-1695 - Firearms: false reports of stolen firearms.

AB-1696 - Medi-Cal: tobacco cessation services.

AB-1697 - Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program.

AB-1700 - Trusts: Notice of proposed action by trustee.

AB-1701 - State claims.

