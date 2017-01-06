Roseville Police Nab Suspected Mail Thieves
Roseville, CA- Two suspected mail thieves are in custody, thanks to an alert resident who called to report suspicious activity.
At 5:25 a.m. yesterday morning, an alert witness called police to report someone breaking into a mailbox and stealing mail from a community mailbox at 1098 Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. The witness gave dispatch a description of the suspects and their car, and stayed on the phone providing updates until officers arrived on scene a few minutes later.
The officers detained two people and found stolen mail from not only the apartment complex on Woodcreek Oaks, but also Vallejo Avenue and the Quail Ridge Apartments. The stolen mail included credit cards, bank statements and other personal information that could be used for identity theft. 35-year-old John Dale Cluff of North Highlands and 35-year-old Tanya Dee Bishop of Sacramento were arrested on suspicion of possessing the personal information of more than ten people for the purpose of identity theft, prowling on private property, and other related charges.
This is also a reminder that thieves are on the lookout for every opportunity to steal credit cards, checkbooks and personal information, whether by stealing mail or by stealing unattended wallets and purses. Please get in the habit of emptying your mailbox every day, and mailing your outgoing mail at the post office or a more secure USPS drop box.
