Roseville Holiday Police Activity Digest Update

Roseville, CA- Public safety never takes a holiday and criminals seize the holidays as an opportunity. Here's the Roseville police activity digest for the two-week period of December 21, 2016 through January 5, 2017.

Northeast Roseville

Harding/Galleria, vehicle theft: Between 5 and 6:30 p.m. January 1, a 1997 Honda Civic was taken from the 1100 block of Roseville Parkway. Thieves often target older sedans, especially Hondas, Toyotas and Acuras, because they're easy to steal with a shaved key or other common car thief tricks. We recommend that owners of these often-stolen older cars park them inside the garage whenever possible, and protect them with a visible theft deterrence device, like a "Club" steering wheel lock. Make it a harder target, and thieves looking for a quick and easy ride will give your car a pass. (2017-131)

Creekside, suspicious activity: At about 1:10 p.m. January 2, a man left a suspicious-looking object in a coffee shop in the Creekside Town Center and walked out, ignoring patrons who tried to alert him that he'd left his property behind. Due to the suspicious circumstances, employees called police. Roseville's bomb technicians responded and examined the object, and fortunately found it to be harmless. (2017-247)

East Roseville

Meadow Oaks, DUI collision: At 10:30 p.m. January 1, a driver made an unsafe left turn from southbound Sunrise into a complex in the 700 block of Sunrise, and was involved in a head-on collision with another car. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with major but not life-threatening injuries. Officers are recommending felony DUI charges against the driver who made the unsafe turn. (2017-141)

Sierra Gardens, vehicle theft: Between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. December 29, someone stole a 1994 Honda Accord four-door sedan from the 1600 block of Jordan Drive. Unfortunately, this is another "Honda Hunter Special"-an older car that's easy for thieves to steal using a shaved key, and a good candidate for a steering wheel lock like "the Club". (2016-81358)

Lead Hill, robbery arrest made: On the afternoon of December 18, a witness in a home improvement store in the 300 block of North Sunrise confronted a suspected shoplifter. The suspect threatened the witness with a knife and left with stolen merchandise. Officers identified a suspect. Late at night on January 2, officers searched the suspect's apartment in the 1400 block of Kingswood Drive, and found a group of people and drug paraphernalia. The 25-year-old Roseville resident was arrested on suspicion of robbery, maintaining a place to use drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and other related charges. A 25-year-old man from Gilroy was among the people at the apartment, and was arrested on a Placer County warrant for DUI. (2016-79122, 2017-320)

Lead Hill, drug and theft arrests: Just before 8 p.m. December 23, an officer stopped and talked to people cruising around a parking lot in the 1400 block of Lead Hill. A search of their persons and their car produced heroin, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, stolen checks, and two packages that had been stolen from the porches of homes in Granite Bay. A 19-year-old homeless man, a 25-year-old Lincoln man and a 34-year-old Folsom woman were arrested. (2016-80303)

Lead Hill, arrests: At 6:45 p.m. January 1, officers responded to suspicious activity at a car rental business in the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue-someone was seen taking keys from the return lock box and running away. Officers checked the area and stopped a group of people cruising around in a car. Their investigation turned up shaved keys and other burglar's tools, drug paraphernalia and suspected stolen property. Three people were arrested. (2017-128)

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Cirby Side, burglary: At about 2:55 a.m. January 2, officers responded to a burglary alarm at an automotive shop in the 400 block of Sunrise, and found that someone had shattered the front window. Officers surrounded the business and checked it with the help of a Citrus Heights Police Department K9, but unfortunately the burglar was already gone. (2017-176)

Cherry Glen, disturbance: At 4:44 p.m. January 1, officers responded to two people fighting in the 300 block of Vernon Street. One of the involved parties, a 41-year-old male, had a concealed dirk (a fixed blade knife) and methamphetamine. He also had three Placer County warrants, and was arrested. (2017-103)

Folsom Road, burglary: At 5:53 a.m. December 23, officers responded to a burglary in progress at a car audio shop in the 200 block of Harding Boulevard. They surrounded the business and saw someone up on the roof. He eventually came down and surrendered to officers. Officers found out that he had entered the business via the roof, and had stolen cash. A 34-year-old homeless man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possessing methamphetamine. (2016-80150)

Folsom Road, drug & warrant arrest: At 5:24 a.m. January 1, an officer noticed a bicyclist checking a car door handle and looking inside, in the area of Estates Drive and Sharon Way. The man fled on his bicycle, but officers stopped him in the 200 block of Zola Avenue, and arrested the 38-year-old Fair Oaks man on outstanding warrants for violating parole and other charges, and for possessing methamphetamine. (2017-55)

Enwood, DUI collision: At 8:06 p.m. January 1, officers and Roseville Fire Department personnel responded to an SUV into an electrical pole in the 1000 block of Shearer Street. The driver, a 36-year-old Roseville man, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. (2017-139)

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Kaseberg-Kingswood, mail theft: In the early morning hours of January 5, community mailboxes in the 700 block of Vallejo Avenue and at the nearby Quail Ridge Apartments were pried open and mail stolen. At 5:25 a.m., an alert witness called police to report someone breaking into a mailbox and stealing mail from a community mailbox at 1098 Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. The witness gave dispatch a description of the suspects and their car, and stayed on the phone providing updates until officers arrived on scene a few minutes later. The officers detained two people and found stolen mail from all three locations. The mail included credit cards, bank statements and other personal information that could be used for identity theft. A 35-year-old man from North Highlands and a 35-year-old woman from Sacramento were arrested on suspicion of possessing the personal information of more than ten people for the purpose of identity theft, prowling on private property, and other related charges.

North central Roseville

Highland Reserve, fraud arrests: Just before 2 a.m. December 27, an officer stopped a car in the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Blvd. A search of their car produced methamphetamine, a large number of fraudulently altered credit cards, and other evidence of identity theft and fraud involving scores of victims. A 30-year-old Sacramento man and a 35-year-old Rancho Cordova man were arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of ten or ore people's identification with intent to defraud, and other related charges. (2016-80820)

Highland Reserve, burglary: Between December 22 and 29, someone went into the gym at Vencil Brown Elementary School and vandalized school equipment. (2016-81323)

Highland Reserve, burglary: Overnight December 29/30, someone broke into a utility room in a business complex in the 900 block of Roseville Parkway, and vandalized equipment. (2016-81535)

Highland Reserve, stolen vehicle and other crimes: At 9:20 p.m. December 30, officers responded to Walmart on Pleasant Grove Blvd. for two shoplifters running out of the store. Officers detained two people nearby, retrieved stolen merchandise and returned it to the store. Upon further investigation, officers found out that the suspects had driven to the store in a car stolen from North Highlands. A search produced methamphetamine and stolen property from El Dorado County. Roseville officers arrested a 28-year-old Sacramento man on suspicion of vehicle theft, DUI, theft, Placer County warrants and other related charges. El Dorado County Sheriff's deputies responded and took the other person back to their jail in connection with their investigation. She was also cited for the Roseville shoplifting. (2016-81616)

Highland Reserve, non-fatal shooting being investigated: At about 2:30 a.m. January 3, officers responded to the 300 block of Farmington Circle regarding a young teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive. Officers found out that the shooting happened around 15-20 minutes prior to the call in the 100 block of Hallissey Drive. No one was around the presumed area of the shooting when officers arrived. Detectives are still sorting through what happened, and believe that the victim and suspect probably know each other. The investigation is continuing. (2017-342)

Foothills-Junction, theft: At about 3:40 p.m. December 25, a woman stopped her car outside a drug store in the 3900 block of Foothills Boulevard, and got out for a minute to return a movie to a Redbox outside the store. While her back was turned, someone went into her car and stole her purse. Within minutes, her credit card was used to make fraudulent purchases at nearby businesses. The suspect was described as a white male in his late 40s or early 50s, 5'11" to 6'0" tall, with a slender build, short brown hair and blue eyes, missing some teeth. He was driving a mid-2000s Chevy Silverado pickup with a tool box in the bed. (2016-80572)