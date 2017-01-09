Couple Managing Several Disabilities
Bernice Edwards and her husband, Les, of North Mankato, Minnesota, have known about disability for years. At first, the disabilities involved only Bernice.
In a telephone interview, 62-year-old Bernice said, "I was born prematurely and was exposed to oxygen in the incubator. The result was called retinopathy of prematurity (ROP)." The National Institutes of Health defines ROP as a "potentially blinding eye disorder primarily affecting premature infants weighing about 2.75 pounds or less that are born before 31 weeks gestation."
She said "I was bullied in school because of it. The kids teased me because I had to wear glasses with very thick lenses. I was angry at other kids and at God for making me that way. A few years ago, I was told about my 40th high school reunion and that a couple guys wanted to apologize for (bullying) me years ago."
The bullying probably "set off" her first experiences with major depressive disorder, she said. She wasn't diagnosed until 1999, but had experienced depressive symptoms most her adult life. In 1999, for example, she was starving herself and was unable to care for her own needs, which led to her first hospitalization.
She said, "Since then, I've been taken to a hospital or crisis shelter more times than I can count. When going, I was usually feeling suicidal and my mood was way down. I'd either not taken my medication or taken too much. I isolated myself." She said her condition has improved because of having supportive family members, who, she said, have been there for her, listened, and taken her when necessary to the hospital.
A few months ago, doctors diagnosed her husband with rheumatoid arthritis, which has affected his ability to open doors and jars, and write with a pen and type on a computer, for instance. He experiences pain. "I'm there for him and listen, too," she said. "It's scary for me in terms of not knowing if I'll be able to take care of him. I've gone through the stages of denying this has happened. I guess now the tables have been turned. He used to be the one wondering (about my abilities). We both have to rely on our Christian faith."
As for major depressive disorder, Bernice advised, "Take your medication, use your support team, and talk to others when you recognize your symptoms. I've learned to recognize symptoms so I can catch (the depression) in time."
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesFree Spay and Neuter for Cats in Placer CountyNow, through the end of February, spay and neuter surgeries will be available for Placer County cats, free of charge.
Placer County Homeless Shelter Zoning Options ExpandedAUBURN, Calif. -- Placer County will have more options now when seeking locations for homeless shelters for temporary, emergency stays after the county board of supervisors
Emergency Shelter Beds for Children and Foster YouthAUBURN, Calif. -- The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently voted to approve an agreement between the county Health and Human Services department and Children's Receiving Home
California Rainstorms Raise Reservoirs and SnowpackRoseville, CA- The drought may not be over; however, the good news is that today all major regions of California are reporting snowpack water content that is above average
10 Feet of Snow: Skier's Delight at Squaw ValleyOlympic Valley, Calif. - With 27 inches in the past 24 hours, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has seen 10.5 feet of snowfall in the first 10 days of January.
WJU president honored during MLK eventROCKLIN, CA., - William Jessup University President, John Jackson will be recognized during the annual MLK Celebration Service event to be held Sunday
Rocklin Students Develop Mechatronics for Humanity Projects(ROCKLIN, CA) - Sierra College Mechatronics students applied their skills to develop projects for social good in a capstone class project sponsored by US Bank
Granite Bay Woman Charged in Bid RiggingLoraine Dixon, 55, of Granite Bay, has been charged with a bid-rigging conspiracy involving state contracts.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 13)Roseville, CA - Part 13 of New California laws for 2017 includes vicious dogs, human trafficking child care, falsifying evidence, debt collection, firearms, organic products and more.
Kia Sportage remodeled with solid improvements for 2017Roseville, CA - While the 2017 Kia Sportage has undergone a redesign, it's still delivering the same style, versatility and quality that car buyers have come to expect from previous models
15 Percent Jump in Roseville Gas PricesRoseville, CA- Roseville gas prices are up around 15 percent over the past few weeks and it may be just the beginning.
Placer County, Red Cross open emergency shelterKINGS BEACH, Calif. -- With the worst of the storm flooding still left to come, and many North Lake Tahoe area residents without power, Placer County and the American Red Cross
NEWS: In Case You Missed It