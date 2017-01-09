Placer County, Red Cross open emergency shelter

KINGS BEACH, Calif. -- With the worst of the storm flooding still left to come, and many North Lake Tahoe area residents without power, Placer County and the American Red Cross will open an emergency shelter tonight at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach.

The shelter is expected to open at 8 p.m. Parking is available at the event center. Service animals will be the only pets the shelter can accommodate.

While the amount of rainfall in the Sierra is consistent with weather forecasts it's arriving later than expected, meaning local rivers and streams will hit peak flood levels in the dark evening hours, at around 10 p.m.

"This storm is far from over and there are more in line behind it," said John McEldowney, Placer County emergency services manager. "We urge anyone facing the threat of flooding to take precautions and find safe shelter right away."

The North Tahoe Event Center is located at 8318 North Lake Boulevard in Kings Beach. Shelter coordinators can be reached at 530-546-7249.