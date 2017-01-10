New California Laws 2017 (Part 13)

Placer County News Headlines

Now, through the end of February, spay and neuter surgeries will be available for Placer County cats, free of charge.AUBURN, Calif. -- Placer County will have more options now when seeking locations for homeless shelters for temporary, emergency stays after the county board of supervisorsAUBURN, Calif. -- The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently voted to approve an agreement between the county Health and Human Services department and Children's Receiving HomeRoseville, CA- The drought may not be over; however, the good news is that today all major regions of California are reporting snowpack water content that is above averageOlympic Valley, Calif. - With 27 inches in the past 24 hours, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has seen 10.5 feet of snowfall in the first 10 days of January.ROCKLIN, CA., - William Jessup University President, John Jackson will be recognized during the annual MLK Celebration Service event to be held Sunday(ROCKLIN, CA) - Sierra College Mechatronics students applied their skills to develop projects for social good in a capstone class project sponsored by US BankLoraine Dixon, 55, of Granite Bay, has been charged with a bid-rigging conspiracy involving state contracts.Roseville, CA - Part 13 of New California laws for 2017 includes vicious dogs, human trafficking child care, falsifying evidence, debt collection, firearms, organic products and more.Roseville, CA - While the 2017 Kia Sportage has undergone a redesign, it's still delivering the same style, versatility and quality that car buyers have come to expect from previous modelsRoseville, CA- Roseville gas prices are up around 15 percent over the past few weeks and it may be just the beginning.KINGS BEACH, Calif. -- With the worst of the storm flooding still left to come, and many North Lake Tahoe area residents without power, Placer County and the American Red Cross