WJU president honored during MLK event
ROCKLIN, CA., - William Jessup University President, John Jackson will be recognized during the annual MLK Celebration Service event to be held Sunday, January 15 from 6-8 pm at Capital Christian Church in Sacramento. The popular event is the kick-off to the Capitol March for the Dream, Northern California's largest Martin Luther King Jr. honorary march on January 16.
"Dr. Jackson will receive the Difference Maker Award for his outstanding service and dedication to the surrounding community and to the principles of Community, Unity and Empowerment that are the core of the MLK Celebration program," said Pastor Samuel Gordon, MLK Celebration Committee Chair and Pastor at Capital Christian Center.
The ecumenical service, involves many pastors and leaders from the Sacramento region. More than 100 local churches help to sponsor the large celebration. Attendees will be reminded and challenged by Dr. King's vision of racial diversity, reconciliation, harmony, equality and dignity of all races and people through nonviolence.
Prior to joining William Jessup University, Dr. Jackson served as the executive director of Thriving Churches International and as a senior leader of Bayside Church in Granite Bay. He is the founding pastor of LifePoint Church in Minden, Nevada and previously was the executive minister of the American Baptist Churches of the Pacific Southwest (now Transformation Ministries) where he served 270 churches in four Western states. Dr. Jackson earned both his Ph.D. and M.A. in Educational Administration and Organizational Studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara; M.A. in Theology at Fuller Theological Seminary and B.A. in Religion from Chapman University.
Dr. Jackson has a strong background in executive and organizational leadership that has given him the opportunity to come alongside high impact churches and leaders in national and global settings to strengthen their organizational leadership and communication skills. He has written and co-authored six books. He and his wife Pamela have five grown children and live in Rocklin.
For more information on William Jessup, visit www.jessup.edu or call 916 577-2200.
