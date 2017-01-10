10 Feet of Snow: Skier's Delight at Squaw Valley

Olympic Valley, Calif. - With 27 inches in the past 24 hours, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has seen 10.5 feet of snowfall in the first 10 days of January. Both Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows will remain closed today due to severe weather conditions, including heavy snowfall, high winds and forecasted thunderstorms.

Over the past 45 years, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows' January snowfall has averaged 70 inches. With 126 inches in the first 10 days of 2017, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is already at 181% of the January average. The resort's record snowfall for the month of January came during the 1981-82 season with 175 inches. In the first 10 days of January 2017, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has received 72% of that accumulation and is anticipating additional snowfall over the coming weeks.

The resort is on-track to break the 45 year record for January snowfall with the forecast calling for precipitation through Thursday and three to five more feet of snow by the weekend.

