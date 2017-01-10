California Rainstorms Raise Reservoirs and Snowpack

Roseville, CA- The drought may not be over; however, the good news is that today all major regions of California are reporting snowpack water content that is above average for this time of year.

California's snowpack is the largest water reservoir in the state and difficult to overstate its importance after years of an extremely parched Golden State. The Northern Sierra which is often touted as the most important of regions lags Southern and Central California. Water content of California snowpack provides tremendous storage capacity and steady water release heading in the long dry season.

Locally, Folsom Lake, New Bullard's Bar and Lake Oroville are all well over historical averages for this date. Regardless of whether the official drought declarations persist, California is in much better shape this year.

Optimism reigns for Sierra ski resorts in 2017 and a tourism boost throughout the state is almost guaranteed. Squaw Valley is reporting over 10 feet of fresh snow to start the new year.

The charts below provided by the California Department of Water Resources offer up a water snapshot of the different regions in California.