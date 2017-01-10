California Rainstorms Raise Reservoirs and Snowpack
Roseville, CA- The drought may not be over; however, the good news is that today all major regions of California are reporting snowpack water content that is above average for this time of year.
California's snowpack is the largest water reservoir in the state and difficult to overstate its importance after years of an extremely parched Golden State. The Northern Sierra which is often touted as the most important of regions lags Southern and Central California. Water content of California snowpack provides tremendous storage capacity and steady water release heading in the long dry season.
Locally, Folsom Lake, New Bullard's Bar and Lake Oroville are all well over historical averages for this date. Regardless of whether the official drought declarations persist, California is in much better shape this year.
Optimism reigns for Sierra ski resorts in 2017 and a tourism boost throughout the state is almost guaranteed. Squaw Valley is reporting over 10 feet of fresh snow to start the new year.
The charts below provided by the California Department of Water Resources offer up a water snapshot of the different regions in California.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesFree Spay and Neuter for Cats in Placer CountyNow, through the end of February, spay and neuter surgeries will be available for Placer County cats, free of charge.
Placer County Homeless Shelter Zoning Options ExpandedAUBURN, Calif. -- Placer County will have more options now when seeking locations for homeless shelters for temporary, emergency stays after the county board of supervisors
Emergency Shelter Beds for Children and Foster YouthAUBURN, Calif. -- The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently voted to approve an agreement between the county Health and Human Services department and Children's Receiving Home
California Rainstorms Raise Reservoirs and SnowpackRoseville, CA- The drought may not be over; however, the good news is that today all major regions of California are reporting snowpack water content that is above average
10 Feet of Snow: Skier's Delight at Squaw ValleyOlympic Valley, Calif. - With 27 inches in the past 24 hours, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has seen 10.5 feet of snowfall in the first 10 days of January.
WJU president honored during MLK eventROCKLIN, CA., - William Jessup University President, John Jackson will be recognized during the annual MLK Celebration Service event to be held Sunday
Rocklin Students Develop Mechatronics for Humanity Projects(ROCKLIN, CA) - Sierra College Mechatronics students applied their skills to develop projects for social good in a capstone class project sponsored by US Bank
Granite Bay Woman Charged in Bid RiggingLoraine Dixon, 55, of Granite Bay, has been charged with a bid-rigging conspiracy involving state contracts.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 13)Roseville, CA - Part 13 of New California laws for 2017 includes vicious dogs, human trafficking child care, falsifying evidence, debt collection, firearms, organic products and more.
Kia Sportage remodeled with solid improvements for 2017Roseville, CA - While the 2017 Kia Sportage has undergone a redesign, it's still delivering the same style, versatility and quality that car buyers have come to expect from previous models
15 Percent Jump in Roseville Gas PricesRoseville, CA- Roseville gas prices are up around 15 percent over the past few weeks and it may be just the beginning.
Placer County, Red Cross open emergency shelterKINGS BEACH, Calif. -- With the worst of the storm flooding still left to come, and many North Lake Tahoe area residents without power, Placer County and the American Red Cross
NEWS: In Case You Missed It