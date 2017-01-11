Emergency Shelter Beds for Children and Foster Youth
AUBURN, Calif. -- The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently voted to approve an agreement between the county Health and Human Services department and Children's Receiving Home of Sacramento for additional shelter beds for children and foster youth should the need arise.
The Children's Receiving Home of Sacramento agreement is set to run Dec. 15, 2016, through Dec. 14, 2019, in the amount of $107,220 per year. The agreement is supported through state and federal funding with no cost to the county general fund.
The approval comes after the closure of the county's children's emergency shelter, as required by California state Assembly Bill 403, known as Continuum of Care Reform.
CCR is a comprehensive reform effort to ensure that foster youth have their day-to-day physical, emotional and mental health needs met in family-like settings whenever possible, to shorten time spent in institutional placements and to keep children and youth in their communities.
"It is our hope that children and youth can be placed with foster families as quickly as possible," said Twylla Abrahamson, acting director of Placer County Children's System of Care. "This agreement will help ensure that in the event of an emergency our youth will have their needs met in the best possible setting."
Last July the board approved a contract agreement with Koinonia Foster Homes to recruit, train and manage a network of emergency, respite and traditional foster care homes.
The Children's Receiving Home of Sacramento agreement provides an option to place children and foster youth in emergency shelter beds if all Koinonia family beds are full.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesFree Spay and Neuter for Cats in Placer CountyNow, through the end of February, spay and neuter surgeries will be available for Placer County cats, free of charge.
Placer County Homeless Shelter Zoning Options ExpandedAUBURN, Calif. -- Placer County will have more options now when seeking locations for homeless shelters for temporary, emergency stays after the county board of supervisors
Emergency Shelter Beds for Children and Foster YouthAUBURN, Calif. -- The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently voted to approve an agreement between the county Health and Human Services department and Children's Receiving Home
California Rainstorms Raise Reservoirs and SnowpackRoseville, CA- The drought may not be over; however, the good news is that today all major regions of California are reporting snowpack water content that is above average
10 Feet of Snow: Skier's Delight at Squaw ValleyOlympic Valley, Calif. - With 27 inches in the past 24 hours, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has seen 10.5 feet of snowfall in the first 10 days of January.
WJU president honored during MLK eventROCKLIN, CA., - William Jessup University President, John Jackson will be recognized during the annual MLK Celebration Service event to be held Sunday
Rocklin Students Develop Mechatronics for Humanity Projects(ROCKLIN, CA) - Sierra College Mechatronics students applied their skills to develop projects for social good in a capstone class project sponsored by US Bank
Granite Bay Woman Charged in Bid RiggingLoraine Dixon, 55, of Granite Bay, has been charged with a bid-rigging conspiracy involving state contracts.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 13)Roseville, CA - Part 13 of New California laws for 2017 includes vicious dogs, human trafficking child care, falsifying evidence, debt collection, firearms, organic products and more.
Kia Sportage remodeled with solid improvements for 2017Roseville, CA - While the 2017 Kia Sportage has undergone a redesign, it's still delivering the same style, versatility and quality that car buyers have come to expect from previous models
15 Percent Jump in Roseville Gas PricesRoseville, CA- Roseville gas prices are up around 15 percent over the past few weeks and it may be just the beginning.
Placer County, Red Cross open emergency shelterKINGS BEACH, Calif. -- With the worst of the storm flooding still left to come, and many North Lake Tahoe area residents without power, Placer County and the American Red Cross
NEWS: In Case You Missed It