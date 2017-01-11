Placer County Homeless Shelter Zoning Options Expanded
AUBURN, Calif. -- Placer County will have more options now when seeking locations for homeless shelters for temporary, emergency stays after the county board of supervisors voted recently to change its zoning ordinance to allow more flexibility.
The change was approved by a 4-1 vote, with District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes voting against.
The action is a next step in Placer's ongoing effort to identify several locations for permanent shelters to better serve the homeless throughout the county. All of the board members have expressed support for moving the county's current temporary shelter at the Placer County Government Center campus to a more suitable location as soon as possible.
Under the zoning text amendment, shelters will be allowed in industrial, industrial park and heavy commercial areas. Shelters were already allowed in several types of commercial and multi-family residential areas. The change also adds new development standards for shelters, as well as concrete plans for neighborhood relations and security. It emphasizes the need to site shelters as close as possible to social services such as case management, job service programs and grocery stores or close to transportation between the facility and services.
The current shelter sits in a heavy commercial zone. Without the zoning changes, the shelter would be forced to move out of its existing temporary location at the end of March.
Voting in support of the change, District 2 Supervisor Robert Weygandt spoke about the importance of a carefully-managed transfer of services to a different shelter location in greater Auburn for the well being of shelter guests as well as the community. "As we move forward, to me, the optimum path will be one where we transition from this site to one that is ready to go. We've developed some really good partners in the North Auburn area, and I'm not interested in turning back the clock and wasting the investment we've made."
District 4 Supervisor Kirk Uhler also said he wants to see the current shelter move as quickly as possible, adding, "the best way to do that is by keeping the most parcels and the most options on the table as we look toward a future permanent home for a shelter in the greater Auburn area."
Placer County planning staff recommended adding the approved zoning types because they are generally separated from residential areas by light commercial, storage or retail areas, reflecting concerns expressed by the community about the proximity of a shelter to homes and schools.
Conditions of the changes approved today include assuring neighboring residents and businesses that emergency shelters are operated with adequate staff and that neighbors have an avenue to express concern about operations and safety. A shelter will be required to meet minimum staffing levels to ensure adequately trained staff and management or supervising staff are on site or available. In addition, a required neighborhood relations plan will detail how a shelter operates, including times of intake and discharge, daily operations, how and when outdoor space will be used, and rules of conduct for the clients arriving and leaving the facility.
A security plan will also be a required part of a shelter operation. This will addresses operating the shelter safely for its clients, employees and the surrounding community and would typically include details for outdoor lighting, security cameras and transparent procedures for managing clients and their activities while at the facility.
Leading up to the board's meeting today, staff made presentations to nine municipal advisory councils, four of which have heavy commercial zoning designations within their boundaries. The item was also heard by the Airport Land Use Commission and the Placer County Planning Commission, and county staff reached out to the cities of Auburn, Rocklin, Roseville and Lincoln.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesFree Spay and Neuter for Cats in Placer CountyNow, through the end of February, spay and neuter surgeries will be available for Placer County cats, free of charge.
Placer County Homeless Shelter Zoning Options ExpandedAUBURN, Calif. -- Placer County will have more options now when seeking locations for homeless shelters for temporary, emergency stays after the county board of supervisors
Emergency Shelter Beds for Children and Foster YouthAUBURN, Calif. -- The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently voted to approve an agreement between the county Health and Human Services department and Children's Receiving Home
California Rainstorms Raise Reservoirs and SnowpackRoseville, CA- The drought may not be over; however, the good news is that today all major regions of California are reporting snowpack water content that is above average
10 Feet of Snow: Skier's Delight at Squaw ValleyOlympic Valley, Calif. - With 27 inches in the past 24 hours, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has seen 10.5 feet of snowfall in the first 10 days of January.
WJU president honored during MLK eventROCKLIN, CA., - William Jessup University President, John Jackson will be recognized during the annual MLK Celebration Service event to be held Sunday
Rocklin Students Develop Mechatronics for Humanity Projects(ROCKLIN, CA) - Sierra College Mechatronics students applied their skills to develop projects for social good in a capstone class project sponsored by US Bank
Granite Bay Woman Charged in Bid RiggingLoraine Dixon, 55, of Granite Bay, has been charged with a bid-rigging conspiracy involving state contracts.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 13)Roseville, CA - Part 13 of New California laws for 2017 includes vicious dogs, human trafficking child care, falsifying evidence, debt collection, firearms, organic products and more.
Kia Sportage remodeled with solid improvements for 2017Roseville, CA - While the 2017 Kia Sportage has undergone a redesign, it's still delivering the same style, versatility and quality that car buyers have come to expect from previous models
15 Percent Jump in Roseville Gas PricesRoseville, CA- Roseville gas prices are up around 15 percent over the past few weeks and it may be just the beginning.
Placer County, Red Cross open emergency shelterKINGS BEACH, Calif. -- With the worst of the storm flooding still left to come, and many North Lake Tahoe area residents without power, Placer County and the American Red Cross
NEWS: In Case You Missed It