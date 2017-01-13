Massive Snowstorm generates Lake Tahoe Safety Assessment

Due to ongoing power outages and damage caused by extreme winter conditions on Lake Tahoe's West Shore, Placer County Office of Emergency Services, Placer County Sheriff's Office, North Tahoe Fire Protection District, Meeks Bay Fire Protection District, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, and NTFPD Community Emergency Response Team are coordinating a West Shore Safety Assessment Operation. PCSO and NTFPD are operating in unified command.

Deputies, firefighters, paramedics and trained volunteers will be going door to door to assess the health and welfare of residents in neighborhoods, especially elderly, mobility impaired and other at risk populations, between Timberland and Tahoma and to assess damage in the area. Much of the area has been without power since Sunday, Jan. 8, and has received 12 feet of snow. The purpose of the exercise is to assess the welfare of those who have been without power and may have potential challenges with access to services. Efforts are focused along Lake Tahoe's west shore. The operations is expected to be complete by sunset.

Officials are asking friends and family to contact the Emergency Operations Center that has been established, in the case they have not heard from those known to be living in or visiting the affected area. The phone number is 530-584-2301. If there is an emergency, officials urge calling 911.

Further, area residents are being asked to check in with neighbors, especially those who are likely to be in need, to ensure they have adequate food, water and shelter.

North Tahoe Fire Protection District Chief Mike Schwartz stressed this is currently not an emergency operation but to identify shut-ins and check in on residents who may be in need of services.

A warming center is currently open at the Tahoe City Public Utility District for those residents who are unable to shelter in place. The address is 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, CA. Transport will be available for those who need assistance accessing the shelter. An overnight shelter was operated at this location last night. Continued operation of the shelter for this evening is still being assessed.