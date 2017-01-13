4th Annual It's in the Bag Event at Blue Goose

(LOOMIS, CA) - Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin will host the fourth annual "It's in the Bag" designer purse event on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. The benefit will be held from 6 to 8:30 PM at the Blue Goose Event Center, located at 3550 Taylor Rd. in Loomis. Tickets are $30 and available by calling Hebard Insurance & Tax at 916-652-0404 or dropping by the office at 3837 Taylor Rd, Loomis.



Tickets include dinner, water, table games and door prizes. Alcohol and purse raffle tickets will be sold separately. Donated designer purses will be on display and attendees can deposit tickets next to the purses that they'd most like a chance to win.



SI Loomis Basin supports education projects that benefit women and girls. The club provides grants to teachers, a high school scholarship and the Live Your Dream Award to help women who are going back to school to support their families.



The Loomis club has also partnered with Koinonia Foster Homes/Group Home for girls. Club members presented the Soroptimist International Dream It Be It program to the girls to help them overcome obstacles and plan for their future success. The club members shared their stories, facilitated activities to help girls explore their interests, and offered other resources to guide them in exploring careers and planning to achieve their dreams. Additionally, the club arranged for Mechelle Bertolucci-Cercel, Achieve IT with Mechelle, to deliver her self-confidence building series --Take a Selfie -- to the foster girls this past fall.



To learn more about the club, go to www.soroptimistloomis.com.