Roseville, Lincoln to Host Public Meetings on Groundwater Management
Roseville, CA- Placer County, the cities of Roseville and Lincoln, Placer County Water Agency and with participation from California American Water, are hosting two public meetings on the 2014 Sustainable Groundwater Management Act and the formation of a Groundwater Sustainability Agency in west Placer County.
Those interested in learning more about the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act can attend a meeting to:
* Understand the Act and what it means for the west Placer area
* Become part of the process we're undertaking to develop a Groundwater Sustainability Agency and a Groundwater Sustainability Plan
* Ask questions and gain more information from local agency representatives
When/where:
January 19
10 a.m. to noon
Materials Recovery Facility
3033 Fiddyment Road in Roseville
February 16
6 to 8 p.m.
McBean Pavilion
65 McBean Park Drive in Lincoln
Throughout California, many jurisdictions and water agencies are beginning efforts to implement key legislation that protects and sustains groundwater resources. Thankfully, our region has prepared by developing policies to manage local groundwater basins-and these resources are robust and resilient. There is an effort in the works that will help keep it that way.
Local jurisdictions and water managers are joining together to form the West Placer Groundwater Sustainability Agency to fulfill the state's goal of sustainable groundwater supplies. Passed in 2014, the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act requires the formation of a Groundwater Sustainability Agency to manage local groundwater basins. This act also requires the development of a Groundwater Sustainability Plan by 2022.
The West Placer Groundwater Sustainability Agency will manage a portion of the North American Groundwater Basin and implement activities that preserve and enhance the current state of this resource for our cities, communities, agricultural areas and the environment. This locally-controlled effort will protect the basin from overdraft, create sustainable water supplies, and support a stable and growing economy for agriculture and business.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesFlood Repairs: Avoid Unlicensed & Unscrupulous ContractorsAs property owners look to make repairs this weekend after a series of severe storms pounded northern California, the Contractors State License Board
Roseville, Lincoln to Host Public Meetings on Groundwater ManagementRoseville, CA- Placer County, the cities of Roseville and Lincoln, Placer County Water Agency and with participation from California American Water
HPV Vaccine is Cancer Prevention asserts Pediatric ChiefRecognizing a critical need to improve national vaccination rates for the human papillomavirus (HPV), UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center has again united
4th Annual It's in the Bag Event at Blue Goose(LOOMIS, CA) - Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin will host the fourth annual "It's in the Bag" designer purse event on Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Massive Snowstorm generates Lake Tahoe Safety AssessmentDue to ongoing power outages and damage caused by extreme winter conditions on Lake Tahoe's West Shore, Placer County Office of Emergency Services, Placer County Sheriff's Office
Free Spay and Neuter for Cats in Placer CountyNow, through the end of February, spay and neuter surgeries will be available for Placer County cats, free of charge.
Placer County Homeless Shelter Zoning Options ExpandedAUBURN, Calif. -- Placer County will have more options now when seeking locations for homeless shelters for temporary, emergency stays after the county board of supervisors
Emergency Shelter Beds for Children and Foster YouthAUBURN, Calif. -- The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently voted to approve an agreement between the county Health and Human Services department and Children's Receiving Home
California Rainstorms Raise Reservoirs and SnowpackRoseville, CA- The drought may not be over; however, the good news is that today all major regions of California are reporting snowpack water content that is above average
10 Feet of Snow: Skier's Delight at Squaw ValleyOlympic Valley, Calif. - With 27 inches in the past 24 hours, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has seen 10.5 feet of snowfall in the first 10 days of January.
WJU president honored during MLK eventROCKLIN, CA., - William Jessup University President, John Jackson will be recognized during the annual MLK Celebration Service event to be held Sunday
Rocklin Students Develop Mechatronics for Humanity Projects(ROCKLIN, CA) - Sierra College Mechatronics students applied their skills to develop projects for social good in a capstone class project sponsored by US Bank
NEWS: In Case You Missed It