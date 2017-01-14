Grand Opening Festivities at McBean Stadium January 21

LINCOLN, Calif. - William Jessup University's men's baseball team begins the 2017 season Saturday, January 21 with a double-header against Corban University at the $1.1 million newly renovated McBean Stadium in Lincoln.



The revitalization effort of McBean Stadium is the result of a joint partnership between the City of Lincoln and William Jessup University, the greater Sacramento region's only residential private four-year university.



The historic stadium, which was built at the end of World War II, is located at McBean Memorial Park. The first game starts at 11:05 a.m., followed by a second game at 2 p.m.



"We are very excited about the renovation of McBean Stadium and bringing this historic stadium back to life," said Matthew Brower, Lincoln's City Manager. "We are thrilled to be home field to the Warriors, and we look forward to a close and long-term partnership with William Jessup University."



Opening day activities will be a fun family atmosphere highlighted by the appearance of Dinger, the Sacramento River Cats mascot. The pre-game festivities will include a fan zone experience featuring a free kids zone, complete with old-fashioned whiffle ball and beanbag games. There will be burgers, hot dogs, drinks, tailgating, a photo booth, and disc jockey.



Gates open at 10 a.m. and pregame ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. with recognition of the City of Lincoln's Little League players, followed by ceremonial first pitches, the national anthem (performed by Jessup's Crossroads performance group), a flyby from the West Coast Ravens Formation Team, and the introduction of William Jessup's baseball team.



The unique partnership also benefits the city's burgeoning Little League program and supports efforts of the Friends of McBean Park to bring back Lincoln's historic field. McBean Park is located near downtown Lincoln at 65 McBean Park Drive.



Verde Design Group served as architect of the project, while Sierra Valley Construction began work last June with improvements to upgrade McBean Stadium. The work included irrigation and renovation of a live-grass outfield, a new synthetic turf infield, new and additional fencing to improve spectator visibility, batting cages, dugouts, an electrical scoreboard, and necessary maintenance equipment.



"We are overjoyed to see that first pitch at McBean Park on January 21," said Jessup's Director of Athletics, Lance Von Vogt. "The excitement on campus and in the community is palpable. Coach Hankins and the team have been preparing very hard for the season and I believe people will recognize the formation of a strong foundation for what will become a nationally-recognized collegiate baseball program."



Jessup's Warriors is a member of the Golden State Athletic Conference. The league consists of Arizona Christian University, Biola University, Hope International University, Menlo College, San Diego Christian College, The Master's College, Vanguard University, and Westmont College.



The 10-year stadium agreement specifies that William Jessup baseball will have priority use of the field during seasonal play. The move gives the university additional time to raise funds to build a baseball stadium on the north end of the 125-acre campus, near University Avenue in Rocklin.



McBean Stadium will also be utilized by the nostalgic Lincoln Potters, one of six teams in the Great West League, one of the premier summer collegiate wood bat leagues in North America. The league provides a professional, minor league-like atmosphere for top college players seeking professional baseball careers, while providing affordable family entertainment and enriching the quality of life in its member communities.



Established in 1925, McBean Park bears historical significance for the City of Lincoln. McBean Stadium got its roots when World War II ended and a group of workers from the Gladding-McBean clay works factory formed a league known as the Placer-Nevada Baseball League.



Eight teams comprised the league and the Lincoln Potters played home games at what was considered the best field in the league for featuring groomed grass, grandstands and lights. The first night baseball game was played on August 10, 1955.



McBean Park is a 24-acre park, featuring a swimming pool, senior baseball field, Little League diamond, Skate Park, the "Leathers" playground, outdoor basketball courts, horseshoe pits, football/baseball stadium, picnic areas, and open-turf areas.